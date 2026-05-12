Evention Launches OTA Recon to Recover the $430,000 Most Hotels Don't Know They're Losing Every Year

A new module in The Evention Platform tackles the hidden cost of OTA billing errors before they become lost revenue, chargebacks, and one-star reviews.

CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At many hotels, OTAs like Expedia and Booking.com drive a large portion of bookings, in many cases nearing 50% of total volume, making them the industry's dominant distribution channel. But behind every OTA reservation is a reconciliation process that most properties are not equipped to manage. Evention analysis shows a single booking can touch up to seven systems before it is fully settled, and without daily transaction-level validation, errors compound quietly and continuously.

The Problem

OTA billing errors fall into six categories: virtual credit card underpayments, commission overpayments on no-shows and short-stays, resort fee variances, rate discrepancies, guest double-charges, and cancellation errors. Individually, each error is small enough to go unnoticed. Evention analysis of multi-property portfolios shows that collectively, they drain more than $130,000 per year from a typical 300-room hotel in direct revenue loss alone.

Timing makes it worse. Virtual credit cards expire. Dispute windows close. Most properties reconcile OTA activity monthly at best, by which point many recovery windows are already gone. And when billing errors reach guests, the damage compounds: negative reviews triggered by double-charges and billing disputes cost the average 300-room hotel an additional $300,000 per year in Average Daily Rate (ADR) suppression. The combined exposure exceeds $430,000 annually per property.

Across a portfolio of twenty properties, that figure can exceed $8.6 million. Across one hundred, that is $43 million. This is not a back-office line item. It is a strategic financial risk that belongs on an operator's risk register.

"Nobody ignores a $10,000 problem. Everyone ignores a thousand $10 problems. That is exactly how distributed OTA leakage stays hidden for so long." — Mike Baldinger, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Evention

The Solution

Evention's new OTA Recon module automates the full reconciliation process at the reservation level, not the summary level. That distinction matters. Summary-level reconciliation tells you the month is roughly balanced. Reservation-level tells you which booking did not, and what to do about it.

The platform pulls OTA reservation data, virtual credit card payments, commission invoices, and payout records and matches each against the property management system daily. Exceptions are flagged, classified, and ready to act on before recovery windows close.

The Results

Properties that deploy OTA Recon stop losing revenue silently and start recovering it systematically. Early adopters consistently recover 10 to 40 times the annual platform cost in previously uncollected revenue, while reducing manual reconciliation time by 96 percent and errors by 95 percent.

The change is operational as much as financial. Finance teams that once spent days each month chasing OTA discrepancies now have a daily exception queue, ready to act on the same morning an issue appears while recovery is still possible. Billing errors that once reached guests and triggered negative reviews are caught before checkout. For multi-property operators, what was a distributed financial risk becomes a managed, visible, and consistently recoverable exposure.

See It at HITEC 2026

Evention will be exhibiting at HITEC June 16–18. Stop by Booth 3631 to see OTA Recon in action and get a live look at what daily automated reconciliation recovers for properties like yours.

About Evention LLC

Evention is the financial trust layer for hotel, restaurant, retail, and entertainment operators. Its automated reconciliation platform continuously matches financial data across POS, payments, labor, and third-party systems, giving finance teams the confidence to protect margins and deliver the experience guests expect. The Evention Platform includes Credit Card Recon, Cash Recon, OTA Recon, Tips+Gratuities, InstaTip, and Credit Card Analytics.

"Checkout confirms payment. Evention confirms truth."

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit eventionllc.com

SOURCE Evention, LLC