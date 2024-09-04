EventPipe™ Integrates its Housing Technology with Juggernaut, Stack Sports Registration, to Bring 360 Degree View to Team Travel

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EventPipe, a leader in event housing management software, proudly announces its partnership with Stack Sports, the leading provider of sports technology solutions. This collaboration aims to deliver a seamless registration process for EventPipe's customers and event organizers.

Recognizing EventPipe's user-friendly hotel booking management platform for event organizers and teams, Stack Sports partnered with EventPipe to leverage its advanced technology and expertise in sports and event registration.

"Partnering with Stack Sports marks a pivotal step in our mission to elevate the event management experience," said Tim Brown, CEO of EventPipe. "By integrating their cutting-edge registration technology, we're setting a new standard for efficiency and user experience."

The Stack Sports registration platform brings a host of powerful features to the table, including highly customizable forms, advanced secure payment systems, and real-time reporting capabilities. This integration seamlessly aligns with EventPipe's vision of delivering an effortless, end-to-end registration experience that meets the demands of modern, Stay-to-Play youth sports events.

"We're thrilled to partner with EventPipe and provide our comprehensive registration solutions," said Brandon Hollmann, General Manager of Partner Solutions at Stack Sports. "Our goal is to simplify the registration process for event organizers and participants, ensuring smooth events. With EventPipe's premier hotel booking software, our customers will experience a unified registration and housing experience."

Stack Sports has a history of working closely with sports organizations, leagues, and event organizers to foster participation and elevate the sports experience through its cutting-edge registration software, Sports Connect. This partnership exemplifies EventPipe's dedication to providing superior event experiences.

About EventPipe:

EventPipe is a cloud software company that provides a modern approach to event housing management for event producers, housing companies, meeting planners, and convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs). EventPipe offers a comprehensive solution covering the full event housing lifecycle, from creating RFPs to managing hotel contracts, building customized booking sites, managing inventory, and reconciling events.

About Stack Sports:

Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Major organizations, including Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology.

