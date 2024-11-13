EventPipe™ Surpasses $1 Billion in Hotel Bookings, Marking a Major Milestone in Youth Sports Travel and Beyond

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EventPipe, a leader in event housing (or hotel booking) technology, announces it has surpassed the milestone of $1 billion in gross hotel booking value. This achievement reflects EventPipe's commitment to providing efficient travel solutions for youth sports housing companies, event organizers, CVBs, sports commissions and travel management companies across the U.S.

Since its inception, EventPipe has transformed the way sports housing companies and event producers manage accommodations, offering tools that streamline bookings, reduce manual effort and generate revenue. This milestone demonstrates the company's growth and ability to deliver best-in-class technology solutions for the youth sports industry.

"Achieving $1 billion in hotel bookings highlights EventPipe's commitment to revolutionizing youth sports and fan accommodations. Our success in these markets showcases our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction," said Tim Brown, CEO of EventPipe. "This milestone reflects the trust of our customers and partners, and we're dedicated to enhancing experiences for athletes, fans, and organizers alike."

Mike Addesa, Co-Founder and CTO of EventPipe, added, "I'm really proud of this milestone. It's a true testament to the kind of team and product that we've been able to build over the past 4 years. When we set out in this industry, it was because our partners were saying that the existing technology was clunky and hard to use. We knew we could build something much better that all of our customers and partners would love. We wanted to do it in an environment where everyone loved being part of the team and felt that their contributions mattered every day. To think that we were able to do that—and reach $1B in bookings at the same time—is a dream come true."

With new product launches, such as PipeSights and Upfront Markup, EventPipe remains focused on revolutionizing event housing, empowering customers with innovative, tech-driven solutions and expanding far beyond youth and amateur sports.

About EventPipe:

EventPipe is a cloud software company that provides a modern approach to event hotel block management for event producers, travel management companies, sports housing companies, meeting planners, and convention and visitor bureaus. EventPipe provides a comprehensive solution that covers the entire event hotel booking lifecycle. Users can complete everything from creating RFPs to managing hotel contracts, building customized booking sites, managing inventory, and reconciling their events.

