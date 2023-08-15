EventPipe™ Welcomes Rebekah Bryant as Director of Business Development to Strengthen and Expand Industry Partnerships

EventPipe

Aug. 15, 2023

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EventPipe, a leading event housing management software company, is thrilled to announce Rebekah Bryant as its new Director of Business Development. With a decade-long career in the hospitality sector, Rebekah brings a wealth of expertise to the company, making her an essential strategic hire to foster stronger relationships with industry partners.

Rebekah's tenure as the National Sales Executive for the Sports and Religious Market Segments at Drury Hotels, LLC is particularly noteworthy. Here, she showcased stellar leadership, gaining a deep understanding of the hotel sector's intricacies. During her time at Drury, Rebekah's strategic sales initiatives throughout the pandemic led to the establishment of multi-million-dollar revenue partnerships which proved to be pivotal in upholding hotel functions and aiding local community housing needs.

Rebekah's extensive background in the hospitality industry makes her a perfect fit for leading our Business Development efforts," said Tim Brown, CEO of EventPipe. "Her proven ability to navigate complex situations and strong network within the hotel sector will be instrumental in expanding our partnerships and driving growth for our company."

Beyond Drury Hotels, Rebekah has held pivotal roles at industry leaders like Choice Hotels, Hilton, and Marriott. This diverse experience offers her a holistic view of both corporately owned and franchised hotels, an invaluable perspective for carving out meaningful relationships with partners.

Mike Addesa, Co-Founder and CTO of EventPipe, remarked, "Rebekah's addition to the EventPipe team couldn't have come at a better time. Her leadership acumen and close ties within the industry will be instrumental in propelling our business development strategies and reaffirming our commitment to delivering premier services for our customers."

This strategic hire aligns with EventPipe's objective to widen its footprint in the event management and event technology industries. Under Rebekah's stewardship, the company envisions forging dynamic partnerships and delivering unmatched event management solutions attuned to the hospitality sector's distinct requirements.

About EventPipe: EventPipe is a cloud software company that provides a modern approach to event housing management for event producers, housing companies, meeting planners, and convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs). EventPipe is a comprehensive solution that covers the full event housing lifecycle. Users are able to complete everything from creating RFPs, to managing hotel contracts, building customized booking sites, managing inventory and reconciling their events.

