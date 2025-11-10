Eventus wins two best-in-class awards for Validus trade surveillance solution in Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2025

AUSTIN, Texas and SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus , a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, has for the second consecutive year won two awards in the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2025. The firm's Validus platform was again named Best Market, Trade or Communications Surveillance Solution as well as Best Digital Asset Surveillance Solution.

Naveen Wahi, Eventus Senior Director of Sales, APAC, accepted the awards at a dinner ceremony today in Singapore hosted by Regulation Asia. This is the firm's fourth consecutive win in the digital asset category, and Validus has now earned seven honors in the awards program since 2021.

The Regulation Asia Awards, now in their eighth year, celebrate excellence across financial institutions, market infrastructures, technology firms, service providers, advisory firms and industry bodies throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Regulation Asia's extensive and rigorous shortlisting, assessment and scoring process is anchored by its editorial and research teams in collaboration with a judging panel of distinguished industry experts. This year's awards attracted more than 180 entries – a 55% increase over last year.

Wahi said: "It's always such a tremendous honor to earn recognition in Regulation Asia's highly coveted awards, given the thorough evaluation process and involvement of independent industry experts. We've been very pleased to continue our growth throughout the region and to ensure that clients here stay abreast of the changing rules and regulations throughout the many APAC jurisdictions."

In October, Eventus introduced its new Frank AI solution , purpose-built for financial compliance teams and surveillance analytics. It uses deterministic AI to ensure clients achieve secure, repeatable and transparent results – a necessity for regulatory inquiries and audits. Also last month, Eventus announced that Australia's Openmarkets Group , one of Australia's leading wealth management and trading fintechs, has appointed the firm to implement a best-in-class trade surveillance solution.

Earlier this year, Eventus won the award for Best Integrated Market Surveillance Platform in the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2025 – its fourth win in the category in five years. Eventus has earned 47 awards for excellence in its platform and client service over the past seven years, including 15 awards specifically for its service to the APAC region.

With clients on six continents, Eventus has continued to build its business across asset classes and geographies, with 28 new clients signed in the past 12 months ranging from Tier-1 banks to leading cryptocurrency exchanges. The firm now has 27 active clients in the APAC region, spanning multiple asset classes.



Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

