Eventus wins Best Trade Surveillance Solution at RegTech Insight Awards USA 2025

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus , a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, last night won the award for Best Trade Surveillance Solution at the RegTech Insight Awards USA 2025. This is the firm's fifth award from RegTech Insight in recent years and the third award win for the firm in the past two weeks.

The RegTech Insight Awards USA, hosted by A-Team Group and now in their fifth year, recognize both established providers and innovative newcomers offering RegTech solutions to capital market participants that significantly improve their ability to respond effectively to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements. The awards are overseen by an Advisory Board, which helped shape the categories and identify the shortlist in collaboration with A-Team Insight editors. Winners were determined based on votes from the financial institution members of the RegTech Insight community.

Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group, hosts of the RegTech Insight Awards USA 2025, said: "It's good to see a pioneer like Eventus recognized for their achievements. The team should be rightly proud to win in this coveted award category."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "This has been a very significant year as we fortified our infrastructure, introduced our new deterministic Frank AI solution , established an important new service collaboration and attracted some of the most well-known firms in the industry, while continuing to serve our highly sophisticated client base across the globe. We're delighted that the very institutions we serve have voted for us as Best Trade Surveillance Solution in a field of impressive competitors."

On Nov. 10, Eventus won two awards in the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2025 when the firm's Validus platform was named Best Market, Trade or Communications Surveillance Solution and Best Digital Asset Surveillance Solution. Earlier this year, Eventus won the award for Best Integrated Market Surveillance Platform in the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2025 – its fourth win in the category in five years.

The company has earned 48 global and regional awards for excellence in its platform and client service over the past seven years.

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus' rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm's responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com .

