Everand and Fable launch a single shared subscription

The combined subscription brings together 1.5M+ titles, a community of 5M, and cross app syncing

Plus: Everand plans now available globally and unlocks now rollover

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital reading subscription Everand and social reading platform Fable today announce a combined subscription, giving readers access to 1.5M+ audiobooks and ebooks, a community of 5M, and nearly 200K book clubs – one year after parent company Scribd, Inc. acquired Fable. Readers now get the full arc of the reading experience in one place, with activity syncing from one app to the other. Unlike third-party integrations or passive cataloging tools, Everand and Fable combine a reading subscription and an active reading community – book clubs, shared reading, and real connections – in one native, in-house ecosystem.

How It Works

Activity on Everand - reading, listening, and saving books - now automatically updates on Fable, including streaks, reading progress, and reading lists, all without any manual tracking.

Everand and Fable Plus are now also bundled into one subscription, giving Everand subscribers access to Fable's premium tier, Fable Plus, with advanced stats and insights, personalized goals, bonus badges, and an ad-free experience, at no additional cost. New and existing Fable Plus readers are able to upgrade to an Everand subscription, giving them access to one, three, or five books per month starting at $11.99 in the US, with Fable Plus included at no extra cost.

Meeting Modern Reader Needs With a Flexible Subscription

Reading is changing. Over half of readers now consume both audiobooks and ebooks, average reading streaks in 2025 hit 29 days, and personal recommendations have overtaken algorithms as the primary way readers discover new books. Reading has become an intentional habit, with 83% of readers saying it helps them feel relaxed*. Flexibility, consistency, and community aren't just features readers want, they're how reading actually works now. In response to the changing habits of readers, Everand and Fable are bringing that all together under one flexible reading subscription for the first time.

Beyond account syncing, the company has made additional updates connecting the two products:

Everand now surfaces 100M+ ratings and reviews from Fable's reading community, so every title carries social context.

from Fable's reading community, so every title carries social context. Everand readers can also see which Fable book clubs are currently reading any given book and jump directly to Fable to join them. With 820K Fable readers joining a new club in 2025, book clubs are a favorite element for readers.

Readers have long asked for a more connected reading experience. Fable community members describe it as "the update we were all waiting for," with others noting "I've been dreaming of my apps syncing like this for ages," and "I'm very excited for this. Back a year and a bit ago when the merger was announced I was hoping this would be in the future."

"Since bringing Fable into the Scribd, Inc. portfolio, we've been exploring ways to connect the platforms and their passionate reader communities," said Aroash Solomon, Senior Director of Product at Everand and Fable. "Now, one subscription covers the full reading experience, from audiobooks and ebooks to a robust community, book clubs, and the stats and tools that make the most of your reading time. It's a flexible, reader-first model built for the way people read and connect today."

Alongside the integration, Everand is making additional updates designed to bring more readers into the platform and give existing members more flexibility.

Everand Plans Now Available Globally

After spinning off from Scribd at the end of 2023, Everand launched a new tiered, unlock-based subscription structure at the end of 2024. Now, Everand's Standard, Plus, and Deluxe subscription tiers are available in nearly every market worldwide. Plus remains the most popular tier among subscribers, and demand has been growing, a signal that the model is resonating with readers.

Unused Unlocks Now Rollover

Everand is also updating how access to books within the subscription model works. Members have always been able to read any book they've unlocked for the full duration of their subscription. Now, unredeemed "unlocks" roll over for up to six months instead of expiring, giving readers more flexibility to use them when it fits their schedule rather than within a monthly window.

This update reflects how reading habits work. Engagement varies month to month, and a subscription should accommodate that. This is a direct result of user feedback, and early response from members has been positive, with readers citing that "rolling over unlocks to the following month is very much appreciated" and "the selection is great and the price is way better value – even better now with the rollover."

Fable on Android

Fable has also received a makeover on Android, adding features including Fable Plus subscriptions, editions tab, streaks widget, and the most highly requested feature: dark mode.

This launch is the next step in Everand and Fable's ongoing investment in building the most reader-centric experience in the market. The feature is currently in beta, and activity syncs one way, from Everand to Fable, with deeper integration on the way. Users can link accounts via the account settings on either Everand or Fable.

Notes to editor

Data cited in this release is from Everand and Fable's 2026 State of Reading Report, including a survey of over 1,600 18-64 year olds in the US who self-report having paid for an audiobook/ebook subscription in the last two years, and data from all Fable users between January 1, 2025 and November 5, 2025.

Please note: Scribd, Inc. is the parent company of Everand and Fable. Scribd (scribd.com) is a separate Scribd, Inc. product and is not related to this announcement. When covering this announcement, please refer to the products as Everand and Fable.

About Scribd, Inc.

Scribd, Inc. is a knowledge company on a mission to advance human understanding. Scribd, Inc. is the parent company to four distinct products: Scribd®, Slideshare™, Everand™ and Fable. Scribd is an applied knowledge platform containing documents on every topic imaginable. Slideshare provides millions of presentations and other professional content. Everand is a digital content subscription home to millions of audiobooks and ebooks. Fable is the leading social reading platform, where readers discover, discuss, and share books through curated book clubs and personalized reading experiences. You can use these products on any web browser, and Everand, Fable, and Scribd are also available as iOS and Android apps.

For more information: [email protected]

SOURCE Scribd, Inc.