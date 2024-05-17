EverBank and the Jacksonville Jaguars Reach Pending Agreement for Stadium Naming-Rights Extension

Subject to final approval from the City of Jacksonville, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars will remain EverBank Stadium through the 2027 NFL season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The home field of the Jacksonville Jaguars will remain EverBank Stadium through the end of the 2027 NFL season under a three-year naming-rights contract extension pending final approval by the City of Jacksonville and announced today by EverBank and the Jaguars.

EverBank's previous 10-year naming-rights agreement for EverBank Stadium was scheduled to expire after the upcoming 2024 NFL season. The contract extension announced today with the Jaguars adds three additional years to the existing sponsorship agreement.

EverBank Stadium, Home of the Jacksonville Jaguars EverBank Stadium | Home of the Jaguars logo (PRNewsfoto/TIAA, FSB)

"Like every Jaguars fan, all of us at EverBank are thrilled we'll be able to continue to 'Lock Down The Bank' at home games for several years to come under this pending sponsorship agreement extension," said Greg Seibly, EverBank's Chief Executive Officer. "As a Jacksonville-based company with a nationwide focus, our longstanding relationships on and off the field with the Jaguars, the NFL and the City of Jacksonville have enabled us to make a significant impact in the communities where we work and live, and we look forward to carrying on that great tradition."

"Over the years, EverBank has been synonymous with the home of the Jaguars, and we are thrilled to continue this relationship through an extended agreement," said Mark Lamping, President of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

EverBank first acquired the naming rights to the Jaguars' stadium in 2010 and signed a 10-year extension in 2014. After final approval by the City of Jacksonville, the new three-year agreement will begin after the 2024 NFL season.

About EverBank

EverBank, N.A. ("EverBank") is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across Florida. EverBank's commitment is to deliver to our clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money. Visit everbank.com or connect and interact with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter). EverBank is a Member FDIC.

