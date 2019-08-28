Everbowl™ Expands To Arizona

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After opening it's 23rd store in California, San Diego-based craft superfood chain Everbowl™ is expanding to Arizona with its first location in Scottsdale.

"We believe in the power of eating healthy, living actively and continuing the unevolve lifestyle. Having gone to college in Arizona and knowing Arizona is a fast-growing state with like-minded residents, we felt this was the perfect location to begin our nationwide expansion," says founder Jeff Fenster. "We're committed to making a difference in all of our communities, and by partnering with Phoenix Children's for our Grand Opening Fundraiser we're able to raise money for an incredible organization and invite customers in to try Everbowl™ craft superfood."

Everbowl™ Scottsdale, located at 7366 E. SHEA, Scottsdale, AZ 85260, is hosting a Grand Opening Fundraiser for Phoenix Children's Hospital. They will be circulating 7,500 coupons throughout the community valid for a free "Whatever Bowl" with a minimum $3 donation to Phoenix Children's Hospital at the time of purchase. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible. Fundraiser ends Tuesday, 9/3/19.

Everbowl™ currently operates 23 locations in Southern California. Committed to each local community in which it operates, Everbowl™ hires locally (currently has over 450 employees), adding an additional 20 new employees with each location it opens, and all store managers have been promoted from within the company.

Everbowl™ recently launched the brand's first consumer packaged product extension Superfuel Coffee, the first-ever acai and superfood-focused coffee line to hit the market. Superfuel Coffee combines the nutritional benefits of superfoods with coffee and is available in both biodegradable K-Pods and ground coffee. You can get Superfuel Coffee online through Amazon as well as SuperfuelCoffee.com plus at participating locations.

About Everbowl™

Established in 2016, Everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant with a focused menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls and smoothies featuring acai, acerola, pitaya, and graviola as the base ingredient along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Everbowl™ encourages consumers to "unevolve" - to live actively and eat the "stuff that's been around forever."

Additional information can be found at www.everbowl.com

Follow us on Facebook (@everbowl) and Instagram (@everbowlcraftsuperfood).

SOURCE Everbowl

Related Links

http://www.everbowl.com

