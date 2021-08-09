everbowl™ Opens First St. Louis Franchise

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoCal-based craft superfood chain, everbowl™ (http://www.everbowl.com) is bringing its quest to encourage purposeful eating that promotes an active lifestyle to Missouri. The first store located at 1516 Lindbergh Blvd. in Ladue's trendy Clayton Road Business District is scheduled to open in mid-August.

Acai, chia, coconut, pitaya and other delicious, vitamin and antioxidant-rich superfoods serve as the foundation for everbowl's delicious, supercharged bowls. Wholesome berries, fruits, nuts and all-natural flavorings complement the bowls and allow customers to customize their meals or choose from among patrons' and staff's "local favorites".

"everbowl's mission is to make healthy eating affordable, delicious, filling and accessible," explains Jeff Fenster, everbowl's founder and CEO. "everbowl is a gateway to elevated physical performance and productivity, so a presence in the Gateway City makes perfect sense."

This latest new market opening is another major milestone in the aggressive expansion plan for the everbowl brand. Established in 2016, the quick-serve restaurant chain has over 40 locations in California, Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon and Utah with plans to open an additional 130+ locations over the next 36 months in Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and more.

"In a world where we can work, communicate, entertain ourselves and eat without ever leaving our seat, everbowl invites St. Louisans to experience the unevolve™ lifestyle by living actively and eating stuff that's been around forever™," Fenster said.

About everbowl™

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain offering a menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majik, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "Unevolve™" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever™." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https://www.everbowl.com/franchise.

