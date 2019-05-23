Everbowl™ Ranks 21 On Fast Casual Magazine's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List

"Our team is honored to have earned national recognition from Fast Casual," says everbowl CEO and Founder Jeff Fenster. "We are more committed than ever to bringing healthy superfoods to the masses and look forward to continuing our retail expansion across the nation."

Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list is comprised of 75 noteworthy restaurant brands and 25 esteemed industry executives from across the country. This year's list features a wide range of cuisine types, with half (including everbowl) falling into the healthy eats category, accurately reflecting consumer demand for better choices in the fast-casual space. Everbowl was selected as a top performer because Fenster and the team place strong emphasis on employee training, high-quality ingredients, technology integration, brand culture and giving back to the community.

About Everbowl

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant with a focused menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls and smoothies featuring acai, acerola, pitaya, and graviola as the base ingredient along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "unevolve" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever."

