Everbowl™ Ranks 21 On Fast Casual Magazine's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List
SOCAL-BASED CRAFT SUPERFOOD BRAND AWARDED NATIONAL ACCOLADES FOR INNOVATION IN THE QUICK-SERVE SEGMENT
May 23, 2019, 10:05 ET
SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a Chicago awards ceremony this past weekend, SoCal-based craft superfood brand everbowl™ earned the 21st spot on the Fast Casual 2019 Top 100 Movers and Shakers in America list. Featuring a menu comprised solely of healthy superfood bowls and drinks, everbowl is recognized as one of the most innovative quick-serve brands in the nation. Since opening its first location in October of 2016, everbowl has been fueled by CEO and Founder Jeff Fenster's strategic and disruptive business insight and an aggressive regional expansion plan. Everbowl now operates 21 locations in California with plans to expand outside of the state and double the retail footprint by end of year.
"Our team is honored to have earned national recognition from Fast Casual," says everbowl CEO and Founder Jeff Fenster. "We are more committed than ever to bringing healthy superfoods to the masses and look forward to continuing our retail expansion across the nation."
Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list is comprised of 75 noteworthy restaurant brands and 25 esteemed industry executives from across the country. This year's list features a wide range of cuisine types, with half (including everbowl) falling into the healthy eats category, accurately reflecting consumer demand for better choices in the fast-casual space. Everbowl was selected as a top performer because Fenster and the team place strong emphasis on employee training, high-quality ingredients, technology integration, brand culture and giving back to the community.
About Everbowl
Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant with a focused menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls and smoothies featuring acai, acerola, pitaya, and graviola as the base ingredient along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "unevolve" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever."
SOURCE everbowl
