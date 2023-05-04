Everee Joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program with Launch of Everee Visa® Pay Card

Everee is working with Visa to deliver the next innovation in payments by offering a card program that makes earned money available instantly to workers at no cost.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee, a leading payroll technology company upending the two-week pay cycle, today announced that it has joined Visa's Fintech Fast Track program with the launch of the Everee Visa® Pay Card, allowing businesses to have a no-cost option to pay workers instantly.

Through Fast Track and the Everee Visa Pay Card, Everee customers have a competitive advantage in hiring by offering workers instant access to their earnings. The card, powered by the Visa network, is a prepaid card that can be used similarly to a debit card connected to a traditional checking account. Cardholders can use their card everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted, with the ability to transfer funds from their card to a bank account of their choosing, as well as the ability to access money at an ATM. It is accompanied by a modern, easy to use mobile app so that workers can access and manage their money on the go.

"Everything we do at Everee is to help companies streamline fast payouts to their workers, and the Everee Visa Pay Card does just that while giving our customers a free tool that improves their margins," said Brett Barlow, Everee CEO. "The card is ideal for customers with both 1099 and W-2 workers and will attract more workers to our customers' businesses by making instant pay available to all. It's a no-cost option for companies, thus reducing the barrier for adoption."

"Expanding access to financial tools and services is core to Visa's purpose – uplifting everyone everywhere – and we're excited to work with companies like Everee in bringing new solutions and approaches to this challenge," said Vanessa Colella, SVP and Global Head of Innovation and Digital Partnerships, Visa. "By joining Visa's Fintech Fast Track program, Everee gains access to Visa's scale, security, reach and network of partners, which can help rapidly growing fintechs get to market faster."

Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like Everee the ability to access Visa's growing partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa's Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com .

About Everee

Everee is a payroll technology company that makes it simple to pay people instantly or launch payroll products to drive growth. Started in 2018 by financial leaders who wanted to disrupt the two-week pay cycle and build a user-friendly alternative to outdated payroll software, Everee's full-service platform and white-label payroll solution boasts flexible APIs, embeddable components, and payroll finance, allowing companies to onboard and pay workers at scale without cash flow challenges. For more information, visit https://everee.com .

The Everee Visa® Pay Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc and can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

Media Contact

Sierra Thomas for Everee

[email protected]

208-851-1483

SOURCE Everee