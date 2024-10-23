Everee Launches Flex Suite to Simplify Payroll for Staffing, Gig Apps, and Other Flexible Workforces

Flex Suite equips contingent workforces with a comprehensive set of tools designed for flexibility and compliance to streamline payroll processes

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee, a leading payroll software built for staffing and gig work, today announced the launch of Flex Suite, a comprehensive set of tools tailored to meet the needs of staffing companies and gig workforces. Built to simplify payroll for even the most complex workforces and staffing arrangements, the Flex Suite empowers businesses with user-friendly tools that streamline payroll processes, automate compliance, and offer customizable reporting for maximum efficiency.

"Traditional payroll systems can no longer keep up with the demands of today's staffing companies, gig apps and other businesses that heavily rely on contingent workforces," said Brett Barlow, CEO of Everee. "From multi-state tax rules to variable pay rates, companies need a payroll system that adapts to their unique workforce arrangements, and that's why we've developed our Flex Suite of tools—to help businesses stay compliant while paying workers faster, even on the same day they work"

The Flex Suite prioritizes simplicity and flexibility so that staffing companies and gig platforms no longer need to struggle with outdated systems. With easy-to-use tools that integrate seamlessly with existing systems, payroll managers can now upload timesheet data in seconds, customize leave policies, and automate multi-jurisdiction tax filings—eliminating the burdens of manual entry and complex compliance rules.

Additional key features of the Everee Flex Suite include:

Flex Suite effortlessly manages multi-location and multi-rate pay environments. The system automatically calculates overtime and tax withholdings based on shift locations, reducing compliance risks and ensuring payroll accuracy. When workers take new assignments in different locations, the Flex Suite ensures all the correct tax forms are completed, with taxes calculated, remitted, and filed accurately. Transparent Pay Stubs and Fast Corrections. Detailed pay stubs clearly show workers what they earned and where they worked, eliminating confusion on payday. If corrections are needed, they can be made quickly and are instantly reflected in updated pay stubs—helping build trust between workers and employers.

Detailed pay stubs clearly show workers what they earned and where they worked, eliminating confusion on payday. If corrections are needed, they can be made quickly and are instantly reflected in updated pay stubs—helping build trust between workers and employers. Customizable Policies for a Flexible Workforce. Companies can create and manage custom leave policies—whether it's PTO, FMLA, or custom solutions—and easily adapt them for different worker groups. Flex Suite also allows businesses to generate customizable reports, making it simple to access and analyze data like payroll by shift location or worker role.

"We have workers across the country picking up different types of shifts at variable rates. It's a lot to manage but Everee makes it easy," says Cory Leff, President & CEO of MTRL Solutions, Inc. "The Flex Suite ensures payroll is quick, compliant and accurate, especially when juggling many clients and working across state lines. I'm grateful we found a payroll partner that's tailored to the needs of gig workforces and staffing in any landscape."

About Everee

Everee is payroll software built for staffing and gig work. It's the only payroll software that offers same-day pay for W-2 workers, just like it does for 1099 contractors—so businesses can pay everyone fast and out-hire their competition. With Everee's Flex Suite, managing payroll across multiple locations and rates is easy, even in the trickiest compliance situations. Companies can quickly integrate Everee with their own existing apps using Everee's REST APIs, webhooks, and embeddable components. Everee offers usage-based pricing, a free pay card option, and payroll financing to help businesses save money and improve cash flow. For more information, visit https://everee.com.

