Everee Named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everee, the leading workforce payments platform upending the two-week pay cycle, today announced that it has been honored as one of Utah Business Magazine's Best Companies to Work For.

Each year, Utah Business Magazine surveys thousands of employees working for Utah companies to identify which organizations are leading the way in creating world-class company cultures and work environments. Winners are selected based on a number of factors including flexibility, pay equity, vacation time, management, and more.

"We are honored to be recognized among so many great companies here in Utah that are going above and beyond to create organizations where employees can truly thrive and do their best work," said Brett Barlow, Everee CEO. "Our mission has always been to get people what they earn as they earn it, and this mission drives every employee at our company. Most of our employees, too, get paid every day. We know that in order to have a successful organization that's built on trust and autonomy, we have to show that trust in return and treat people like adults."

Everee helps businesses recruit and retain talent by offering their workers the ability to get paid daily or even instantly – as soon as a task is completed. The company has a remote-first culture, and its core values are to think big and be effective, be direct and kind, and trust each other and win together. As the company continues to add to its team, which has tripled in size in 2022, its core values continue to be a driving factor in everything it does.

The full list of winners will be listed in the December edition of Utah Business Magazine.

About Everee

Everee is a workforce payments platform that makes it simple to pay people instantly. Started in 2018 by financial leaders who wanted to disrupt the two-week pay cycle and build a user-friendly alternative to outdated payroll software, Everee's full-service platform boasts flexible APIs, embeddable components, and payroll finance, allowing companies to onboard and pay contingent workers at scale without cash flow challenges. For more information, visit https://everee.com .

