MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous, the global intelligent automation company, has been positioned as a Major Contender and a Star Performer on Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

Click here to get your exclusive copy of the report.

Everest Group Names Nividous a Major Contender and a Star Performer in IDP Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. Nividous’ IDP solution, Smart Bots, offers a low-/no-code platform with computer vision – and NLP-based classification and extraction capabilities. Its ability to allow model configurations through point-and-click interface and its context understanding capabilities, such as sentiment analysis, summarization, and text clustering, have strengthened the platform’s value proposition.

"Nividous' IDP solution, Smart Bots, offers a low-/no-code platform with computer vision – and NLP-based classification and extraction capabilities. Its ability to allow model configurations through point-and-click interface and its context understanding capabilities, such as sentiment analysis, summarization, and text clustering, have strengthened the platform's value proposition," according to Vaibhav Bansal, Vice President, Everest Group.

He further adds, "Nividous' built-in customizable dashboards with slice-and-dice features to track business metrics such as workforce performance, its drilled-down analysis of the extracted data, and its pre-built integrations for critical enterprise applications, are some other features which have helped it boost market adoption and contribute to its success."

Nividous combines robotic process automation, intelligent document processing, business process automation, proprietary intelligent optical character recognition, natural language processing, and computer vision-based machine learning to create an Intelligent Automation Platform where the whole system works together cohesively to achieve your custom result.

Our platform allows for the classification, extraction, and validation of data from your documents, and it's packaged into an intuitive, no-code/low-code solution that's easy for users to learn. Nividous clients can expect cutting-edge automation solutions and a helpful team of experts ready to answer any questions.

The IDP PEAK Matrix® assessment 2023 highlights the following key strengths of Nividous' intelligent automation platform based on a detailed evaluation of its capabilities and customers' feedback:

Built-in customizable dashboards with slice-and-dice features to track metrics such as STP rates, process-level SLAs, processing speed, and workforce performance.

Single portal for community forums, self-paced training modules, and best practices.

Customers appreciate the platform's ability to handle a massive volume of documents, configurability, and strong IDP capabilities.

"Nividous is honored to be recognized as a Star Performer and a Major Contender in the IDP PEAK Matrix® assessment 2023 for the third year in a row," said Kaushal Mashruwala, co-founder at Nividous.

"Nividous has invested significant time and resources into researching and developing strong Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) capabilities natively built into the Nividous platform. Many of our customers have reported significant benefits from using our platform, which inspires us to continue supporting them in their automation journey and help them gain a competitive advantage."

About Nividous:

Nividous helps businesses humanize their work with its intelligent automation (also referred to as hyperautomation) platform. From the beginning, we realized that automation must be approached holistically and not siloed. Nividous' comprehensive platform harnesses the power of RPA, AI, and BPM capabilities, helping businesses achieve end-to-end business process automation.

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions to companies and organizations of various sizes worldwide.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also provides professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence. Our endeavor is and will remain continuous innovation.

Contact:

Shailee Parikh

Senior Manager, Marketing

Nividous Software Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Nividous