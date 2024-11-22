Everest Group Names Nividous a Major Contender and Star Performer in 2024 RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous, a global intelligent automation company, is named a Star Performer and, for the fourth consecutive year, as a Major Contender in Everest Group's 2024 RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

Click here to download your complimentary custom copy of the report.

"Nividous' continued investments in strengthening its RPA capabilities and executing its vision for holistic automation—leveraging an integrated intelligent automation platform with RPA , low-/no-code, IDP, AI / gen AI, etc.—have helped it to emerge as a Star Performer, as well as reinforce its position as a Major Contender on Everest Group's RPA PEAK Matrix® 2024," says Anish Nath, Practice Director at Everest Group.

He adds, "Nividous' ability to automate end-to-end processes with native capabilities, streamline automation development, and lower TCO resulting in improved ROI, are among the key strengths highlighted by its clients."

The 2024 RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment highlights the following key strengths of the Nividous' intelligent automation platform based on a detailed evaluation and customer feedback:

Nividous enables clients to advance their digital transformation journeys with a unified intelligent automation platform that combines RPA, AI, process intelligence, and orchestration to scale automation initiatives.

that combines RPA, AI, process intelligence, and orchestration to scale automation initiatives. The platform offers a BPMN 2.0-compliant RPA studio with a smart recorder that automatically selects the optimal UI element identification method (DOM/COM/computer vision) and includes native ICA support for robust Citrix automations.

Nividous provides robust security through built-in credential vaults, third-party vault integration, role-based access control, SSO, robotic activity logging and audit trail creation.

Its low-/no-code studio and pre-built templates support use cases like accounts payable, service desk automation, and case management.

The platform leverages generative AI/LLM capabilities to create test data, automation workflows, and apps from natural language prompts.

Available as a SaaS offering, Nividous also supports on-premises, private/public cloud, or hybrid deployments and is built on a microservices architecture with multi-tenancy and containerization.

"Nividous is honored to be recognized as a Major Contender in the 2024 RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment for the fifth consecutive year," said Kaushal Mashruwala, co-founder of Nividous.

"Our clients have achieved tremendous value through our intelligent automation platform which seamlessly integrates RPA, IDP, LPA, and advanced analytics to automate complex processes from end to end, yielding faster, more impactful outcomes. Their success inspires us to remain deeply committed to their automation journeys, helping them maintain a competitive edge."

About Nividous

Nividous is dedicated to helping organizations humanize their operations through its intelligent automation platform, often referred to as hyperautomation. From the start, Nividous has advocated for a holistic approach to automation that avoids siloed solutions. Our integrated platform combines RPA, AI, and low-code process automation to deliver end-to-end business process automation.

Led by a team with decades of industry experience, Nividous has implemented digital process automation solutions for organizations of all sizes, worldwide.

Our industry specific solutions harness the power of RPA and AI, offering configurable automation capabilities that drive flexibility and agility. Additionally, Nividous provides a full suite of professional services, including process discovery, implementation, support, and establishing Centers of Excellence. Innovation remains central to our mission.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports .

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com .

Contact:

Shailee Parikh

Director, Marketing

Nividous Software Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Nividous