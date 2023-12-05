Everest Group Names Nividous a Major Contender in RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous, the global intelligent automation company, has been positioned as a Major Contender on Everest Group's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

"Nividous has strengthened its position as a Major Contender on Everest Group's RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2023 on the back of its continuous investments toward its vision of providing a holistic intelligent automation platform with integrated RPA, AI, process orchestration, and process intelligence capabilities, enhancements in its RPA product, and increased focus on customer success," said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group.

He adds, "Ease of automation development, scalability of the product, and competitive pricing are some of the key strengths highlighted by its clients."

Nividous offers an integrated intelligent automation platform that seamlessly combines RPA , AI, process intelligence, API automation, process orchestration, and advanced analytics capabilities right within the platform.

Nividous' strong IDP capabilities empower users to quickly classify, extract, and validate data from documents. Nividous also offers professional services, including process discovery, implementation, support, and building a center of excellence (CoE).

Our commitment to excellence has earned us numerous accolades thanks to our innovative solutions that meet and exceed our client's unique business needs. Our dedicated team of experts is renowned for their agile and collaborative approach and responsiveness. We're not just a solution provider; we're your trusted partner in success.

The RPA Products PEAK Matrix® assessment 2023 highlights the following key strengths of Nividous' intelligent automation platform based on a detailed evaluation of its capabilities and customers' feedback:

Customers applaud Nividous' recorder-based approach for the ease of automation deployments, highlight scalability as one of the critical strengths of the platform, and appreciate the product for its flexibility and TCO.

Nividous has introduced a low-/no-code app builder, API integration, Entity Relationship Diagram Builder, and pre-built connectors to third-party systems.

Nividous has made enhancements in BPM and Maker Checker UI and expanded support for pre-built use cases, which include accounts payable, service desk automation, and medical card extraction for insurance and capital markets.

Nividous has also enhanced its IDP solution with expanded language support, improved handwritten extraction capabilities, and added QR code extraction functionality, along with several pre-built models for processing various documents.

"Nividous is honored to be recognized as a Major Contender in the RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2023 assessment for the third year in a row," said Kaushal Mashruwala, co-founder at Nividous.

"Our customers have consistently witnessed remarkable benefits through our intelligent automation platform. With RPA, IDP, BPM, and robust reporting and analytics seamlessly integrated, they've automated intricate processes from start to finish, achieving faster and more desirable outcomes. Our customers' success stories inspire us to continuously support their automation needs and empower them to gain a competitive edge."

About Nividous

Nividous helps businesses humanize their work with its intelligent automation (also referred to as hyperautomation) platform. From the beginning, we realized that automation must be approached holistically and not siloed. Nividous' comprehensive platform harnesses the power of RPA, AI, and BPM capabilities, helping businesses achieve end-to-end business process automation.

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions to companies and organizations of various sizes worldwide.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also provides professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence. Our endeavor is and will remain continuous innovation.

