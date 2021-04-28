Everest Group Names Nividous a Major Contender in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous, the leading full-cycle intelligent automation company, recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

"Nividous has emerged as a Major Contender on Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for IDP software products in 2021. It offers an integrated automation offering encompassing RPA, IDP, process mining, BPM, and analytics capabilities," said Anil Vijayan, Vice President, Everest Group.

"It leverages a proprietary OCR, along with computer vision and NLP capabilities for document classification and extraction. Its flexibility in processing different document types and formats and strong mobile extraction capability have contributed to its success."

By combining the power of RPA with native Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other cognitive capabilities, Nividous Smart Bots empower business users with the ability to easily automate complex documents such as insurance claims, mortgage applications, patient forms, purchase orders, invoices, and financial statements. The natively embedded cognitive capabilities can be easily extended to hand-held devices for straight-through processing enabling the field workforce to complete mission-critical tasks in real-time without any need to connect to other systems.

Nividous has made numerous advancements within the last year, which include pre-trained models for processing standard templates, combining other technology components such as RPA and BPM with IDP to offer pre-packaged solutions for standard processes such as accounts payable, medical coding, service desk automation, and insurance processing. Nividous has also rapidly expanded its partners' ecosystem with technology and service providers.

The IDP PEAK Matrix® assessment highlights the following key strengths of Nividous' intelligent automation platform based on a detailed evaluation of its capabilities and customers' feedback:

Nividous leverages its proprietary OCR and computer vision techniques for extracting data from documents.

It also natively offers NLP capabilities based on deep algorithms for text classification, entity recognition, and sentiment analysis. It also allows users to choose from a list of ML models available out of the box for processing documents.

Enterprise users can develop custom reports for monitoring and analytics. Further, user actions are also logged in audit trails with time-stamps.

Referenced clients have highlighted a flexible licensing model, customer support, and an integrated platform out-of-the-box as key areas of strengths for Nividous.

"After being recognized as Star Performer and Major Contender in the worldwide RPA products assessment of the previous year, Nividous is honored to be recognized as a "Major Contender" in the IDP PEAK Matrix® assessment 2021," said Kaushal Mashruwala, co-founder at Nividous.

"Over the years, we have made significant advancements in the Nividous platform's core cognitive capabilities and offerings, enabling our customers to enjoy a unique competitive edge. Such recognitions further encourage us to deliver greater value to businesses allowing them to perform at their peak efficiency. We will continue to innovate and empower businesses to unleash the true potential of their workforce with our intelligent automation platform."

To download a copy of a custom report, visit: https://nividous.com/everest-intelligent-document-processing-matrix-2021/

About Nividous

Nividous helps you to unleash the true potential of your workforce by humanizing work with its Hyperautomation platform. The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions in companies and organizations of various sizes around the world. Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also offers end-to-end professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence (CoE). www.nividous.com

