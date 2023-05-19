Everest Group's Low-code Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment Names Xebia as a Leader this Year for OutSystems and Appian

GURGAON, La India, 19 de mayo de 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xebia, a leading global IT consulting company, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's 'Low-code Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023'.

Named a 'Leader' in 2023 Everest Group Low-code Application Development Services PEAK Matrix, Xebia is positioned among highest on the vertical for 'market impact' based on the number and diversity of clients and value delivered to the client based on customers, and horizontally positioned furthest in 'vision and capability' based on depth and breadth of service portfolio, innovation investment and vision for its clients. Xebia's Appian and OutSystems Low-code practices help organizations accurately address their digital transformation projects 5-10x faster. 

In this report, Everest Group assessed 31 low-code application development service providers featured on the Low-code Application Development Services PEAK Matrix. The assessment was based on the Everest Group's annual RFI process for the calendar year 2022, analysis of the low-code application development services market, interactions with leading low-code application development service providers and client reference checks.

Low-code development continues to see high adoption growth due to market demand for enterprise-grade applications. With low-code platforms, businesses are empowered to create, deploy, and manage custom software applications quickly and efficiently, and deliver 10x times faster than traditional development approaches. Low-code application development platforms have evolved to offer advanced capabilities, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning integration, increased automation, and improved collaboration features. Experts say Low-code is a game-changing technology that will capture 65% of the application development domain by 2024.

Xebia specializes in a unique and successful accelerator-driven approach, cutting the time to implement from Day One and ensuring higher ROI, enriching global clients in their Low-code journey on Appian and OutSystems—from ideation to implementation and post-delivery. With wide experience in both horizontal and vertical solutions and strong Appian and OutSystems footprints, Xebia has delivered 1,000+ enterprise solutions and successfully served over 100 happy clients in numerous domains with 100% client retention. Xebia is the most awarded partner for creativity and innovation of its solutions on Appian's AppMarket and among the highest awarded OutSystems Partner of the Year 5 times in a row.

Commenting on the recognition, Anand Sahay, Global CEO, Xebia said, "This is a proud moment for Xebia. Our recognition as 'Leaders' asserts our authority in the Low-code space and validates our expertise in Appian and OutSystems platforms. It has been our endeavour to consistently raise our quality benchmarks with continuous innovation, faster delivery, and high performance. We have also excelled to skillfully combine both the Low-code and High-code paradigms to deliver massively scalable enterprise applications."

"The apps that our teams have created with Appian and OutSystems have exceeded clients' expectations and improved the business dynamics. Our recognition as a top-rated partner for both the technologies underlines the fact that we follow the best practices laid down globally and enhance the ecosystem through our innovation driven approach," he added.

Alisha Mittal, Vice President, Everest Group said, "Low-code application development has become increasingly popular as businesses seek to streamline their software development processes and drive innovation at an accelerated pace. As enterprises face the challenge of selecting and deploying the best-fit low-code platform, they are seeking the support from system integrators offering low-code application development services."

She further added, "Investment in client relationships and flexibility to scale resources based on client requirements has helped position Xebia as a Leader in Everest Group's Low-code Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Appian. Xebia has also made strategic investments such as, training certified resources including delivery leadership and customer success managers to enable higher value delivery."

Alisha added, "In-depth technical expertise on the OutSystems platform and extensive delivery experience has helped position Xebia as a Leader in Everest Group's Low-code Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for OutSystems. Xebia's clients appreciate its talent management and its ability to rapidly scale resources based on client situation."

