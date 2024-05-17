Everett Hellmuth Honored with Corporate Leader Award for Generous Donations

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everett Hellmuth, President of Passport Auto Group, was honored at Central Union Mission's 140th Anniversary Gala this past April. Known for his generosity, Everett has been quietly supporting and sponsoring various charitable organizations since opening the doors of Passport Auto Group in 1991.

Everett Hellmuth, President of Passport Auto Group, stands with Joe Mettimano of Central Union Mission as he is honored with the Corporate Leader Award.

Everett received the Corporate Leader Award for his commitment to helping those in need. Everett Hellmuth and Passport Auto Group have sponsored Central Union Mission for almost ten years providing donations to assist with food, shelter, and various programs. "It is humbling to receive this award," said Everett Hellmuth. "I am honored to be able to make a small difference at Central Union Mission as they are the true heroes helping transform lives in our nation's capital."

Joe Mettimano, President of Central Union Mission, shared, "Everett Hellmuth and Passport Auto Group are critical partners for the success of Central Union Mission. Not only is he one of our most generous donors, providing substantial cash support and vehicle donations, but he also is a strategic partner by providing jobs for people who the Mission assists through our various programs. Everett's work not only benefits the Mission, but it benefits the entire DMV community."

To learn more about Everett Hellmuth and Passport Auto Group's positive impact on the community, visit Passportcares.com today.

SOURCE Passport Auto Group