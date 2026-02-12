Everfi Launches K-12 Impact Portal to Deliver Real-Time Insights for Strategic Partners

New on-demand dashboard provides transparent, actionable data to measure the impact of K–12 education investments

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everfi, the trusted leader in connecting businesses and communities through personal finance and essential life-skills education, today announced the launch of its K-12 Impact Portal, an on-demand platform that provides strategic partners with transparent, standards-based visibility into the reach, engagement, and community impact of their K-12 education investments.

With the K-12 Impact Portal, Everfi partners gain real–time access to current school sponsorship data, enabling faster decision-making, clearer ROI measurement, and more transparent reporting to internal and external stakeholders. The new data and reporting tool is available at no additional cost as part of Everfi's sponsorship package.

"Organizations invest in K-12 education because they want to make a measurable difference," said Lee Peters, COO of Everfi. "The K-12 Impact Portal puts actionable data directly at our partners' fingertips, making it easier to understand program performance, communicate impact, and connect insights to business and community goals."

A Comprehensive View of Community Impact

The K-12 Impact Portal features an interactive, dynamic dashboard that highlights key sponsorship metrics, including:

Number of students actively engaged in the course(s)

Number of schools and teachers using the course(s) with their students

Total hours of student learning

Course modules completed

Partners can filter data by course, school district, low- to moderate-income (LMI) status, state, and county—enabling deeper analysis aligned with organizational priorities. An interactive heat map provides a geographic visualization of program activation across the United States, while access to previous years' annual Impact Reports supports long-term trend analysis and documentation.

Built for CRA, Marketing, and CSR Leaders

The K-12 Impact Portal was designed to meet the needs of multiple stakeholders across partner organizations:

Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) and compliance teams can filter by LMI schools, track qualifying investments, and download past impact reports to support CRA examinations and documentation.

Marketing leaders can quickly identify compelling metrics, export data for infographics, and track geographic impact to support location-specific campaigns.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and social impact teams can download impact reports for annual CSR reporting, filter by regions tied to company initiatives, and present clear, top-line metrics to executive leadership.

Clear, Demonstrable ROI on Educational Investment

With real–time visibility into sponsorship activity and powerful filtering tools, the K–12 Impact Portal enables Everfi partners to assess whether their investments are reaching the communities that matter most to their business, regulatory, and social impact priorities. By surfacing geographic, demographic, and engagement data, the portal helps partner organizations evaluate the effectiveness of their outreach, demonstrate targeted community investment, and strengthen brand trust and reputation through transparent reporting. These insights make it easier for organizations to communicate impact to internal and external stakeholders and clearly connect educational investments to measurable business and community outcomes.

Everfi will continue to roll out new features and enhancements through early 2026, guided by partner feedback and a robust product roadmap. Current strategic partners interested in learning more can contact their Everfi Customer Success Manager.

In the 2024–25 academic year, Everfi reached more than 6.5 million students across 21,000+ schools with essential financial and life–skills education. Learn how your organization can help bring Everfi's resources to more communities: everfi.com/sponsorship

About Everfi

Since 2008, Everfi has connected businesses to communities by providing essential education that builds trust and drives measurable impact. Using digital and offline resources, the company delivers personal finance and life skills education to millions of learners annually in both K-12 schools and broader communities. Today, hundreds of organizations, including financial institutions, professional sports leagues, and healthcare systems, rely on Everfi to deliver measurable outcomes that benefit learners and drive business impact. To learn more about Everfi, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X/Twitter @Everfi.

SOURCE Everfi