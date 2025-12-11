Everflow Drives $4.3 Billion in High-Value Partner Revenue, Delivering Essential Solutions for Modern Affiliate Programs

#1 Partner marketing platform announces record-breaking year for 2025.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everflow, the #1 partner marketing platform, today announced a record-breaking year for 2025, processing $4.3 billion in partner-tracked revenue for its global customers, a 19% year-over-year increase. This healthy scale validates the platform's reliability and precision as brands across high-growth sectors, including financial services, insurance, dating, and health and beauty, increasingly rely on Everflow for sustainable, measurable growth.

Fueling the Partnership Economy

Everflow served as mission-critical marketing infrastructure for some of the world's most successful affiliate programs in 2025, including industry leaders like JG Wentworth, Moen, and Mutual of Omaha. The modern platform tracked billions of clicks and conversion events, while maintaining an industry-leading 99.99% uptime, a vital guarantee for zero revenue loss, especially for high-volume verticals like e-commerce, gaming, and trading. This steady performance resulted in Everflow's annual recurring revenue crossing the $30 million mark.

"Our growth is a direct reflection of our mission of empowering businesses to succeed by automating performance marketing and providing world-class customer support," said Sam Darawish, CEO and Co-Founder of Everflow. By focusing our platform innovations on the specific needs of our customers, we are not just measuring performance, we're driving predictable, high-margin growth for some of the world's most ambitious brands."

Deepening Expertise in High-Value Verticals

Everflow's growth was fueled by expansion into high-value, compliance-critical verticals, solidifying its role as the tracking solution for complex digital transactions. The leading platform successfully onboarded new accounts across key sectors, including financial services with clients like Freedom Financial, Pacific Debt, and Thor Precious Metals; the surging GLP-1 and health and wellness space, with clients like Runna, SHED, and STEMREGEN; and the high-volume trading sector, with partners like NAGA, Trading212, and Seeking Alpha. This focus on verticals requiring superior attribution, security, and scalability underscores Everflow's growing strategic advantage over competitors.

Innovation & Future-Proofing the Channel

In a year marked by relentless innovation, Everflow maintained its edge by delivering over 20 major platform features and updates. Key advancements included the launch of Traffic Health, the first-of-its-kind domain health and IP blacklist monitoring tool, backed by Google Threat Intelligence. The powerful Customer Value feature also debuted, moving clients beyond tracking single conversions to capture a user's entire lifetime value (LTV) and automate high-value bonuses and payouts. On the reporting side, Enhanced Flowchart Visualization rolled out earlier this year, delivering unprecedented clarity into the complete customer journey to identify crucial touchpoints and troubleshoot tracking issues faster.

Partner Ecosystem Growth & Marketplace Expansion

Key strategic integrations with extension partners like LUUP, CatStats, Inflektion, and Snapchat now enable and automate tasks ranging from influencer marketing and affiliate matchmaking to gamified social selling, driving a profound increase in AI-powered affiliate marketing and overall program efficiency for Everflow clients. The highly-curated Everflow Marketplace, a central hub for direct partner relationships, also realized meaningful growth, reporting 1.8 billion clicks in the last 12 months. This activity drove $365 million in partner payouts and a 26% increase in conversions, a momentum reinforced by the integration of marquee publishers like Skimlinks, and more recent additions, Sovrn and CapitalOne. Two major Marketplace updates were also released, a centralized partner payment feature and a unified Marketplace Earnings Report, to automate payment processes and empower partners to focus solely on scaling.

Company & Future Momentum

Everflow's organizational strength and industry dominance were recognized by top external achievements, including being ranked #1 Partner Marketing Platform for 2025 by mThink. The platform also secured the prestigious Gold US Partnership Award and the Bronze European Affiliate Award for Best Affiliate Technology. Supporting this success, the company expanded its footprint with 34 new hires and new offices in Oakland, Amsterdam, and Montréal. Looking ahead to its 10-year anniversary in 2026, Everflow remains focused on pioneering the future of performance marketing, highlighted by the planned launch of dedicated media buying features and deeper strategic publisher partnerships.

About Everflow

Scale affiliates with confidence using Everflow's Partner Marketing Platform. Amplify performance partnerships and marketing, discover new affiliates for growth, and identify your highest ROI traffic sources. Join 1,200+ brands at the forefront of growth, including JG Wentworth, Moen, and Golden Hippo. Learn more at everflow.io.

