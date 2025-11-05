Everflow Fuels Inflektion's AI Personalization Engine to Help Customers Deliver More Conversions and Automation at Scale

Strategic funding round supports Inflektion's growth and expansion of its automation, real-time funnel personalization, and audience intelligence in influencer marketing.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everflow, the leading partner marketing platform, today announced that it led the most recent round of funding for Inflektion, a performance marketing technology company reimagining how advertisers and agencies activate, manage, and scale partnerships. CTR Capital also participated as the second-largest investor in the round.

This strategic investment, which follows closely on the heels of other foundational technology partnerships with innovators like CatStats, LUUP, and Engage & Monetize, firmly establishes Everflow's commitment to leading the conversation around the future of automation and augmentation within the performance marketing space.

The funding will accelerate Inflektion's rollout of next-generation AI innovations, building on its award-winning Real-Time Funnel Personalization technology. This breakthrough drives higher conversions by automatically aligning brand creative with each influencer's content, audience interests, and behavior. Powered by social listening data, it personalizes landing pages and creative assets for every partner type – from social creators and podcasters to B2B affiliates and customer referrals – all with a single click.

Real-Time Funnel Personalization delivers key advantages across four core performance metrics:

AI-Powered Optimization: Inflektion's platform uses proprietary AI to automate and adapt every stage of the partnership funnel in real time. From creative alignment to audience targeting, the platform AI turns what used to take days of manual setup into instant, intelligent action.

Conversion Rate Increase: By matching each visitor's intent and context in real time, brands using Inflektion have seen conversion lifts of up to 200%. This feature eliminates the disconnect between influencer content and brand messaging, turning every click into a seamless, high-intent experience.

Mass Scalability: Since the process is fully automated, it can be deployed across a brand's entire partner ecosystem, regardless of partner size, eliminating the costly and time-consuming task of manual customization.

Audience Intelligence: This feature is underpinned by social listening and audience intelligence that determines user interests based on who they follow, tailoring the funnel to maximize relevance.

"Inflektion was founded to remove the friction that slows growth in performance marketing and make the channel truly scalable," said Haafiz Dossa, CEO of Inflektion. "With Everflow leading this round and CTR Capital's support, we're now positioned to bring a new generation of solutions to market. Features like Real-Time Funnel Personalization are critical capabilities for brands that want to deeply understand their audiences, connect with the right partners, and drive meaningful, authentic engagement."

By aligning Everflow's advanced tracking, analytics, and curated Marketplace of direct growth connections with Inflektion's automation and AI-centric approach, the collaboration builds a more transparent, intelligent, and scalable partner ecosystem. Advertisers will not only gain efficiency and scalability, but also unlock new growth opportunities by linking consumer insights with performance-driven partnerships.

"Our investment in Inflektion represents more than just capital, it's a shared vision to keep pushing the industry forward," said Sam Darawish, CEO and Co-Founder of Everflow. Together, we're giving brands the tools they need to succeed by combining advanced tracking technology, automation, and audience intelligence, to effectively reshape how partnerships can drive growth."

In line with Everflow's own empowerment by automation ethos, the Inflektion platform's automation initiatives are intended to significantly ease the affiliate manager's workload, enabling them instead to focus on building critical relationships with partners. The overall long-term product vision is to double conversion rates with 90% less workload.

About Everflow

Scale affiliates with confidence using Everflow's Partner Marketing Platform. Amplify performance partnerships and marketing, discover new affiliates for growth, and identify your highest ROI traffic sources. Join 1,200+ brands at the forefront of growth, including JG Wentworth, Moen, and Golden Hippo. Learn more at everflow.io.

About Inflektion

Inflektion is a performance marketing technology company transforming how advertisers and agencies activate, manage, and scale partnerships of all types. Its automation platform reduces operational complexity, accelerates campaign execution, and delivers actionable insights to drive smarter growth. With innovations in AI-powered real-time funnel personalization and influencer marketing, Inflektion is pioneering a more intelligent and connected ecosystem for performance-driven marketers. Learn more at inflektion.ai.

