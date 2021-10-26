EverFocus launched the most expectant product of the year, Intel® Tiger Lake AI Box: eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000

It is equipped with the latest 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3/Celeron® U-series processor, which is one of our fanless industrial grade series. The flexible fanless in-vehicle system has powerful computing capabilities and can support various AI functions. For users who have a strong demand for AI performance, it can also be expanded to enhance AI computing capabilities. It supports 4K high-quality video output and is equipped with two 2.5GbE/1GbE Ethernet ports that improves Time Sensitive Networking for real-time data synchronization. This AI computer is especially suitable for AI, 5G, and display functional requirements in various application fields and OBU/RSU application markets such as: transportation, smart cities, production line detection and other related application scenarios. The powerful Intel® 11th generation processors have greatly improved the performance of CPU and GPU, making eIVP-TGU-IV-V0000 suitable for all kinds of application fields that require CPU performance and AI. The aluminum shell design makes it suitable for industrial automation fields.