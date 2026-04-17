Everged and Georgia Green Energy Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate EV Charging Infrastructure Deployment Across the Southeast United States

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VIENNA, Va., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everged, a North American energy technology company, and Georgia Green Energy, a leading electrical contractor and EV infrastructure developer based in Georgia, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy hundreds of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state.

As EV adoption continues to rise, the need for reliable and accessible charging infrastructure has never been greater. However, deploying EV charging systems remains a complex process, requiring coordination across stakeholders, technologies, funding structures, and regulatory environments.

This partnership brings together Everged's integrated hardware and software platform with Georgia Green Energy's expertise in site development, deployment, and long-term infrastructure operations to deliver a streamlined, end-to-end solution.

Through this collaboration, Everged and Georgia Green Energy will introduce flexible, scalable business models designed to remove traditional barriers to EV charging adoption and accelerate deployment while ensuring long-term system performance and profitability.

Two Deployment Models Designed for Scale and Flexibility

CapEx Equipment Financing Model: Georgia Green Energy leases EV charging hardware through Everged, enabling rapid deployment with reduced upfront capital requirements while maintaining ownership and operational control. This model allows Georgia Green Energy to generate recurring revenue through charger utilization and long-term asset management.





Georgia Green Energy leases EV charging hardware through Everged, enabling rapid deployment with reduced upfront capital requirements while maintaining ownership and operational control. This model allows Georgia Green Energy to generate recurring revenue through charger utilization and long-term asset management. Owner-Operator Model: Everged initially owns and operates the chargers, assuming upfront investment and operational responsibility. Once investment costs are recovered, operational responsibilities and increased revenue opportunities transition to Georgia Green Energy.

Both models are designed to eliminate barriers for site hosts—such as retail centers and multi-unit residential properties—by providing EV charging as a high-value amenity with no upfront capital or ongoing operational burden. At the same time, EV drivers benefit from expanded access to high-performance, well-maintained charging stations.

By aligning financial incentives with operational accountability, the partnership addresses a common challenge in the EV charging industry: inconsistent charger performance due to fragmented ownership and maintenance responsibilities. This model ensures that the parties best equipped to maintain and optimize charger performance are directly incentivized to do so.

Initial deployments will focus on high-traffic, publicly accessible locations across Georgia, including mixed-use retail destinations and multi-unit dwellings, with an emphasis on maximizing utilization, accessibility, and long-term site value.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Georgia Green Energy," said Jefferson Smith, chief executive officer of Everged. "Not only are they a world-class contracting firm, but they also share our unrelenting commitment to approaching the industry with a fresh mindset, delivering a fantastic experience for both our site hosts and EV drivers."

"The growth of EV infrastructure is no longer a future trend—it's a present-day necessity," added Gavin Ireland, chief executive officer for Georgia Green Energy. "This partnership allows us to move faster, deploy smarter, and bring innovative charging solutions to property owners across Georgia. We're not just installing chargers—we're building revenue-generating energy assets that create long-term value for site hosts, drivers, and the communities we serve."

To learn more about Everged's Zero Cost Deployment program—designed to help electrical contractors, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms, and commercial solar companies expand their EV charging capabilities—visit: https://get.everged.com/zero-cost-deployment

Commercial property owners, developers, and municipalities interested in deploying EV charging infrastructure are encouraged to connect with Georgia Green Energy to evaluate their sites for inclusion in the initial deployment pipeline – visit: www.GaGreenEnergySVC.com

About eVerged

Everged is a leading energy solutions company powering the future of clean mobility through four pillars: Electrification, Renewables, Connectivity, and Autonomous. The company develops smart, eco-friendly EV charging systems that integrate renewable energy and grid technology to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation. From consultation and design to implementation and support, Everged delivers complete, connected solutions that turn energy infrastructure into intelligent, grid-positive assets. Its nationwide rollout of EV supply equipment is accelerating the transition to cleaner, more efficient, and resilient energy systems. Learn more at everged.com.

About Georgia Green Energy

Georgia Green Energy is a leading electrical contractor and EV infrastructure developer specializing in the design, installation, and operation of electric vehicle charging systems across the Southeast. The company partners with commercial property owners, utilities, and public entities to deliver scalable, revenue-generating charging solutions with minimal or no upfront cost. With a focus on speed to deployment, quality execution, and long-term operational performance, Georgia Green Energy is helping shape the future of transportation infrastructure through innovative, end-to-end energy solutions.

SOURCE Everged, LLC