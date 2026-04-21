eVerged Launches Zero Cost Deployment Program to Help Contractors and Solar Companies Enter the EV Charging Market

Innovative model reduces barriers to entry, unlocks recurring revenue, and accelerates EV infrastructure deployment

VIENNA, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everged, a North American energy technology company, today announced the launch of its Zero Cost Deployment Program, a new partner initiative designed to help electrical contractors (ECs), engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms, and commercial solar companies expand into the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) charging market.

Demand for reliable EV charging infrastructure continues to outpace deployment, creating a significant opportunity for companies capable of delivering high-quality projects. Yet many contractors and developers remain on the sidelines due to upfront capital requirements, evolving incentive landscapes, operational complexity, and limited experience in EV charging. Everged's Zero Cost Deployment Program addresses these barriers by providing a turnkey pathway to deployment, ownership, and long-term revenue generation.

A Turnkey Path into a High-Growth Market

Through the Zero Cost Deployment Program, Everged enables partners to seamlessly integrate EV charging into their existing offerings while minimizing financial and operational risk. The program provides:

Flexible business models aligned with partners' capital and ownership preferences

A single resource for hardware procurement and software integration

Deep expertise across the full project lifecycle—from design to ongoing operations

Integrated energy solutions that combine EV charging with solar and battery storage to optimize performance and returns

By leveraging available incentives and innovative financing structures, projects can often be deployed with little to no upfront cost to the installation partner or the charging site host while creating diversified, long-term revenue streams.

Unlocking Recurring Revenue for Installers

The program empowers participating companies to rapidly expand their project pipelines—both by winning new customers and by upselling existing commercial accounts. Beyond traditional installation revenue, partners also gain a pathway to EV infrastructure ownership, transforming one-time projects into income-generating assets. Recurring revenue from charger utilization and ongoing energy services reflect both new and steady cash flow opportunities.

Flexible Business Models to Fit Any Strategy

The Zero Cost Deployment Program offers three primary participation options:

CapEx Purchase: Partners purchase and own the charging equipment, capture downstream revenue, and operate as the charge point operator (CPO). Post-installation, the only ongoing cost is the network access fee to manage the performance of the chargers via Everged's world-class platform.

Partners purchase and own the charging equipment, capture downstream revenue, and operate as the charge point operator (CPO). Post-installation, the only ongoing cost is the network access fee to manage the performance of the chargers via Everged's world-class platform. Hardware Financing: Partners own and operate chargers without upfront capital investment through financing structures that include revenue-sharing during the repayment period. With immediate access to Level 2 and DC fast charging (DCFC) inventory, this option enables rapid deployment.

Partners own and operate chargers without upfront capital investment through financing structures that include revenue-sharing during the repayment period. With immediate access to Level 2 and DC fast charging (DCFC) inventory, this option enables rapid deployment. Everged-Owned Model: Partners focus on installation and construction while Everged owns and operates the charging infrastructure. Installation costs are covered through available funding mechanisms, with optional revenue-sharing opportunities. Everged serves as the CPO and manages ongoing performance and operations.

This flexible approach aligns incentives across stakeholders—ensuring that those responsible for installation and maintenance are invested in long-term system performance. It also addresses a critical industry challenge: inconsistent charger reliability driven by fragmented ownership and accountability.

Benefits Across the Ecosystem

While the Zero Cost Deployment Program is designed to empower EV charging installers, the resulting benefits are far broader. Commercial properties that host the EV chargers gain a free amenity that can serve as a powerful marketing tool to acquire, engage, and retain an attractive customer base. Ideal site hosts include retail centers, multifamily housing, workplaces, municipalities, and hospitality venues. EV drivers benefit from expanded access to charging infrastructure and improved reliability, driven by a model that ties financial performance directly to charger uptime and user experience.

"Everged was founded to be an integrator of energy solutions," expressed Jefferson Smith, chief executive officer of Everged. "Our depth of experience and broad portfolio means that we can provide business models that other providers simply cannot. The Zero Cost Deployment Program reduces historical barriers, allows more stakeholders to benefit in a growing market, and provides a great experience for EV drivers – infrastructure advances and everyone wins."

To learn more about the Zero Cost Deployment Program, visit:

https://get.everged.com/zero-cost-deployment

About eVerged

Everged is a leading energy solutions company powering the future of clean mobility through four pillars: Electrification, Renewables, Connectivity, and Autonomous. The company develops smart, eco-friendly EV charging systems that integrate renewable energy and grid technology to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation. From consultation and design to implementation and support, Everged delivers complete, connected solutions that turn energy infrastructure into intelligent, grid-positive assets. Its nationwide rollout of EV supply equipment is accelerating the transition to cleaner, more efficient, and resilient energy systems. Learn more at everged.com.

SOURCE Everged, LLC