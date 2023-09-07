EverGlade Consulting CHIPS Funding Alert: CHIPS Program Begins Accepting Pre-Applications for Large Supply Chain Projects

News provided by

EverGlade Consulting

07 Sep, 2023, 06:35 ET

By Stephen Richardson, Managing Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to secure America's leadership in the semiconductor sector, the U.S. Department of Commerce (DoC) announced on Friday, the start of its rolling pre-application process for large-scale supply chain projects and wafer manufacturing facilities. The projects that qualify must have capital investments exceeding $300 million. This initiative is part of the Comprehensive Highly-Integrated Program for Semiconductors (CHIPS) and aims to fortify the U.S. supply chain, advance technological innovation, and bolster national security.

With capital investments exceeding $300 million, the projects under this category are bound to be game-changers. Whether it's about sourcing raw materials, modernizing manufacturing equipment, or building state-of-the-art wafer manufacturing facilities, the sky's the limit. Successful applicants will become critical cogs in a reinvigorated U.S. supply chain, benefitting not only from funding but also from the program's mission to establish a resilient and secure ecosystem.

"Today's announcement marks a watershed moment in America's technological future. Through the CHIPS Program, we are laying down the foundation for an invincible, state-of-the-art supply chain that ensures our national security. We strongly encourage stakeholders to seize this opportunity by submitting their pre-applications and becoming integral parts of this groundbreaking initiative," stated EverGlade Managing Consultant, Stephen Richardson.

Potential applicants can submit pre-applications starting September 1, 2023, and full applications beginning October 23, 2023. If you're a smaller business with projects falling below the $300 million mark, the DoC plans to release an additional funding opportunity specifically tailored for you this fall. Unlike its large-scale counterpart, this funding program will feature an application process that's designed to be more navigable for small businesses.

"By opening the door to both large and small-scale projects, we're turbocharging America's supply chain and semiconductor innovation. This is a golden ticket to building a more resilient, advanced, and inclusive tech landscape," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota.

If your company has considered applying for CHIPS funding, EverGlade Consulting is the right partner to help make that application a reality. EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm connecting public sector needs with private sector solutions. We offer services ranging from Pursuit, Proposal and Post-Award support to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, DOD, DIU, DOE, and DARPA.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, reach out to:

[email protected]

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting

