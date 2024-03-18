EverGlade Funding Alert - ARPA-H Seeks Revolutionary Solutions for Precision Cancer Therapy Through ADAPT Program

By Stephen Richardson, Managing Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

HOUSTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) has officially opened the call for Solution Summaries for its Advanced Analysis for Precision cancer Therapy (ADAPT) initiative. This initiative marks a pivotal step towards the development of personalized, innovative cancer treatments that promise to significantly enhance patient outcomes. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their Solution Summaries by the deadline of March 29, 2024, 10 AM ET.

ADAPT is dedicated to identifying and nurturing revolutionary solutions that can dramatically improve the precision and effectiveness of cancer therapies. By focusing on advanced analysis techniques and groundbreaking therapeutic strategies, ARPA-H aims to usher in a new era of cancer treatment that is tailored to the individual genetic and molecular profile of each patient's cancer. This approach seeks not only to increase the efficacy of treatments but also to reduce side effects, making cancer therapy more tolerable and personalized.

"The ADAPT program is a testament to ARPA-H's vision of leveraging cutting-edge innovation to tackle cancer's toughest challenges. By inviting the brightest minds to contribute, we're not just advancing cancer therapy; we're reimagining the future of healthcare," stated EverGlade Managing Consultant, Stephen Richardson.

The 3-page Solution Summaries for the ADAPT program should encapsulate innovative concepts that address Technical Areas outlined in the ADAPT Module Announcement. These summaries will be the basis for feedback from ARPA-H, guiding participants towards the development of full proposals. While not mandatory for proposal submission, the Solution Summary process is a critical step for applicants to refine their ideas and align with ARPA-H's objectives for the ADAPT program.

"In our relentless pursuit of precision medicine, the ADAPT initiative stands out as a beacon of hope and innovation. It's an opportunity for us to catalyze significant advancements in cancer treatment, ensuring that personalized care isn't just a possibility, but a reality for patients everywhere," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota.

If your company has considered applying for ARPA-H funding, your federal funding journey starts here. EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm connecting public sector needs with private sector solutions. We offer services ranging from Pursuit, Proposal and Post-Award support to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, DOD, DIU, DOE, and DARPA.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, reach out to:

[email protected]

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting