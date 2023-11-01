EverGlade Consulting Funding Alert: Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA-H) Solicits Proposals for Resilient Extended Automatic Cell Therapies (REACT) Program

News provided by

EverGlade Consulting

01 Nov, 2023, 04:28 ET

By Laura Powell, Managing Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Research Projects Agency for-Health (ARPA-H) is actively seeking innovative proposals through the Resilient Extended Automatic Cell Therapies (REACT) program, employing a Master Announcement Instruction (MAI) strategy for proposal submissions. This strategy enables proposers to tailor their submissions according to the scale of their planned projects, categorized into small (BIT/BYTE), medium (KILO/MEGA), and large (GIG/TERA) scales. The REACT program specifically targets the large-scale GIG Module category, aiming to revolutionize therapeutic development and affordability, and enhance patient self-management. The program addresses the issue of ineffective therapeutics, often resulting not from medical unsoundness, but from patient barriers such as limited access and high costs, leading to compromised treatment adherence and poor health outcomes.

The REACT program is structured into two innovative tracks. The first track involves the development of a "Living Pharmacy," an implantable bioelectronic device housing cellular factories to produce and secrete therapeutic molecules as needed, all controlled externally by the patient. This aims to provide a continuous, patient-specific therapy delivery system, minimizing the need for frequent medical interventions. The second track focuses on creating a "Living Sentinel," another implantable device designed to monitor disease biomarkers in real time, providing patients and clinicians with timely information to adjust treatment as necessary. This track has the potential to transform disease management, particularly for chronic conditions, by enabling more precise and responsive therapeutic interventions.

All proposals must address the relevant Technical Areas (TAs) associated with their chosen track(s) to ensure comprehensive development and integration of the required capabilities. Living Pharmacy track proposals must address TAs 1-4, and Living Sentinel track proposals must address TAs 1-3 and 5. The TA titles are as follows:

  • TA1: Long-Term Maintenance of Cells In Vivo
  • TA2: Improve the Manufacture of Standardized Cell Lines
  • TA3: Implantable Device That Communicates with Patients
  • TA4: Therapy Generation with Stimulated Release
  • TA5: Accurate Biomarker Detection

An initial abstract of 6 pages is due by November 30, 2023. Based on the evaluation of the abstract, ARPA-H will encourage or discourage a proposer from submitting a Stage 1 proposal.

If you are developing a technique that could be of interest to ARPA-H under the REACT program, EverGlade can help you make that determination and pursue a successful contract. EverGlade Consulting connects public sector needs with private sector solutions. We help companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding through the federal government and offer pursuit, proposal, and post-award support at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, ARPA-H, and DARPA.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, visit: https://www.EverGlade.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting

Also from this source

EverGlade Consulting CHIPS Act Funding Alert: New CHIPS Act NOFO Released for Smaller Supply Chain Projects

EverGlade Consulting CHIPS Act Funding Alert: New CHIPS Act NOFO Released for Smaller Supply Chain Projects

In a significant move to fortify the United States' technological infrastructure and competitiveness, the Biden-Harris administration has announced a ...
EverGlade Consulting Founder and National Consulting Leader, Eric Jia-Sobota, Announces Support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry through EverGladeCares

EverGlade Consulting Founder and National Consulting Leader, Eric Jia-Sobota, Announces Support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry through EverGladeCares

EverGlade Consulting, a market leader in delivering strategic solutions and services, announced today that its philanthropic arm, EverGladeCares, has ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.