EverGlade Consulting Welcomes New Managing Director, Joe Larsen

HOUSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Joe Larsen as Managing Director, effective April 2024. Dr. Larsen brings with him a rich background in biomedical research and healthcare policy, significantly enhancing EverGlade's capabilities in navigating complex regulatory and scientific challenges. His impressive career spans over two decades, during which he has held pivotal roles in both governmental and private sectors.

Prior to joining EverGlade, Dr. Larsen spent five years at biotechnology companies developing anti-infective drugs for the treatment of antibiotic resistant bacteria. He served as the Vice President of Clinical Development at Locus Biosciences, where he led the development of novel bacteriophage therapies. Before that, he served as Vice President, Strategic Portfolio Development at Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, where he managed the biodefense development program for two antibiotic candidates.

"I look forward to providing strategic leadership within Everglade to ensure we remain committed to providing high quality technical, financial, and program management services for our clients and delivering the value they expect." — Dr. Joe Larsen Ph.D, Managing Director

Dr. Larsen's extensive government service includes significant roles at the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), where he served as Deputy Director of the Division of CBRN Medical Countermeasures. In that role, Dr. Larsen helped lead the strategic planning and execution of BARDA's advanced research and development funding as well as Project Bioshield. Joe also initiated BARDA's Antimicrobial Program and led the establishment of CARB-X, a global accelerator for novel preclinical antimicrobial vaccines, diagnostics, and therapies. His work focused on developing strategies to prepare for and respond to mass public health emergencies involving chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, a testament to his commitment to public health and safety.

Dr. Larsen holds a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Kansas.

"I am thrilled to welcome Joe to the team, and know he will be able to enhance the expertise available to our clients." — Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder and National Consulting Leader

Dr. Larsen's addition to the EverGlade team underscores the firm's commitment to leadership excellence and its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions in healthcare consulting. His expertise will be instrumental in guiding EverGlade through its next phase of growth and innovation.

About EverGlade Consulting:

EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm connecting public sector needs with private sector solutions. We offer services ranging from Pursuit, Proposal and Post-Award support to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, DOD, DIU, DOE, and DARPA.

