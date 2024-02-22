EverGlade Consulting Funding Alert: ARPA-H Transitions to Mission Office-Specific Innovation Solutions Openings to Allow Funding Under Cooperative Agreements and OTAs

News provided by

EverGlade Consulting

22 Feb, 2024, 12:16 ET

By Merissa Mayo, Senior Consultant, and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health ("ARPA-H") recently announced a shift in how the agency will fund health-related technology research and development. ARPA-H will transition to Mission Office-Specific Innovation Solutions Openings (ISOs) to allow funding under cooperative agreements and "other transactions". This change provides flexibility outside the traditional grant and contract structure governed by Federal Acquisition Regulation, making it possible for non-traditional government contractors to apply for and receive ARPA-H funding.

Continue Reading

Effective March 14, 2024, ARPA-H will close the current Open-Office Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) and transition to Mission Office ISOs. Submissions to the Open BAA received before this date will still be reviewed according to the current process.

ARPA-H's Mission Office ISOs will be posted on SAM.gov NLT 15 March. Solicitations will cover the following areas of interest that aim to further the ARPA-H mission of supporting transformative biomedical and health breakthroughs to provide health solutions to all:

  • Health Science Futures (expanding what is technically possible)
  • Proactive Health Systems (keeping people from being patients)
  • Resilient Systems (building integrated health care systems
  • Scalable Solutions (reaching everyone quickly)

Current opportunities can be viewed at https://arpa-h.gov/research-and-funding/programs.

Applicants can also sign-up for the ARPA-H Vitals newsletter for more information on the posting of Mission Office-specific ISO and other ARPA-H news.

If your company is interested in pursuing ARPA-H funding and navigating the changes implemented with Mission Office ISOs, EverGlade Consulting is the right partner to help. EverGlade Consulting connects public sector needs with private sector solutions. We help companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding through the federal government and offer pursuit, proposal, and post-award support at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, ARPA-H, and DARPA.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, visit: https://www.EverGlade.com

CONTACT: info@everglade.com

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting

