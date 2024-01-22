EverGlade Consulting Receives Renewed Certification as LGBT Business Enterprise

News provided by

EverGlade Consulting

22 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

By Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder EverGlade Consulting

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting is proud to herald a renewed commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are thrilled to share our continued recognition as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise® by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) under their Supplier Diversity Initiative.

In an era where visibility and representation are vital in nurturing inclusivity and driving equitable practices, EverGlade Consulting remains dedicated to enhancing transparency and visibility in the professional services sector. Our ongoing certification with the NGLCC is a testament to this commitment.

"Renewing our NGLCC certification is not just a badge of honor for EverGlade Consulting, but a beacon of hope and progress for LGBT+ owned enterprises. We embrace this role with enthusiasm, aiming to inspire and lead in the realm of economic opportunity and growth," shares Jerry Jia-Sobota, Chairman and President of EverGlade Consulting.

Reflecting on his two decades in government contracting, Eric Jia-Sobota, National Leader of EverGlade's Consulting Practice, remarks, "The landscape of being an openly LGBT business leader has evolved significantly. Today, it's more crucial than ever to stand as a visible figure in an industry that historically has seen limited LGBT representation. Our certification is a symbol of that progress and a promise for a more inclusive future."

About EverGlade Consulting

EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm connecting public sector needs with private sector solutions. We offer services ranging from Pursuit, Proposal and Post-Award support to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, DOD, DIU, DOE, and DARPA.

For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, reach out to:
[email protected] 

About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and the largest global not-for-profit advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org

CONTACT: Info@everglade.com

SOURCE EverGlade Consulting

Also from this source

EverGlade Consulting Celebrates Continued Growth with New Office Opening in Washington, D.C.

EverGlade Consulting Celebrates Continued Growth with New Office Opening in Washington, D.C.

EverGlade Consulting, a leader in consultancy for government contractors across life sciences, technology, health, and defense industries, proudly...
EverGlade Consulting Lands ModeX Therapeutics Up to $168 Million in BARDA Funding

EverGlade Consulting Lands ModeX Therapeutics Up to $168 Million in BARDA Funding

EverGlade Consulting, a national consulting firm, has helped ModeX Therapeutics successfully secure up to $168 million in funding through a contract...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Lesbian, Gay & Bisexual

Image1

Awards

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.