EverGlade Consulting Receives Renewed Certification as LGBT Business Enterprise

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting is proud to herald a renewed commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are thrilled to share our continued recognition as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise® by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) under their Supplier Diversity Initiative.

In an era where visibility and representation are vital in nurturing inclusivity and driving equitable practices, EverGlade Consulting remains dedicated to enhancing transparency and visibility in the professional services sector. Our ongoing certification with the NGLCC is a testament to this commitment.

"Renewing our NGLCC certification is not just a badge of honor for EverGlade Consulting, but a beacon of hope and progress for LGBT+ owned enterprises. We embrace this role with enthusiasm, aiming to inspire and lead in the realm of economic opportunity and growth," shares Jerry Jia-Sobota, Chairman and President of EverGlade Consulting.

Reflecting on his two decades in government contracting, Eric Jia-Sobota, National Leader of EverGlade's Consulting Practice, remarks, "The landscape of being an openly LGBT business leader has evolved significantly. Today, it's more crucial than ever to stand as a visible figure in an industry that historically has seen limited LGBT representation. Our certification is a symbol of that progress and a promise for a more inclusive future."

About EverGlade Consulting

EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm connecting public sector needs with private sector solutions. We offer services ranging from Pursuit, Proposal and Post-Award support to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, DOD, DIU, DOE, and DARPA.

About NGLCC

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and the largest global not-for-profit advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org

