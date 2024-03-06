EverGlade Funding Alert - $100 Million Funding Opportunity Announced for ARPA-H Sprint for Women's Health Initiative

By Merissa Mayo, Senior Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

HOUSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) announced the launch of the Sprint for Women's Health initiative aimed at revolutionizing women's health. The Sprint for Women's Health new request for solutions (RFS) seeks proposals from innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs to address critical challenges and disparities in women's health.

"The Sprint for Women's Health initiative is a crucial step towards addressing the complex and multifaceted challenges that women face in healthcare. By focusing on innovation and inclusivity, this initiative has the potential to transform women's health outcomes for the better," stated EverGlade Senior Consultant, Merissa Mayo.

Sprint for Women's Health offers two distinct funding tracks to support innovative research and development efforts. These two tracks are distinguished by the solution's level of technology readiness: "Spark" solutions foster early-stage research while "Launchpad" solutions focus on later-stage development. Both tracks are open for all six women's health topics identified by ARPA-H.

"The Sprint for Women's Health RFS demonstrates ARPA-H's commitment to improving women's health outcomes. By focusing on both early-stage research and later-stage development, this initiative has the potential to accelerate the translation of research into impactful solutions," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota.

The submission process for the Sprint for Women's Health RFS program is streamlined, requiring a Solution Summary followed by a pitch session. The Solution Summary is a three-page document that outlines how the proposed idea aligns with ARPA-H's mission and the specified women's health topic areas. Submissions are due April 12, 2024.

Selected participants in the Sprint for Women's Health RFS program will work directly with an ARPA-H Program Manager (PM) and receive an ARPA-H award contracted through the ARPANET-H Investor Catalyst Hub. The expected period of performance for the funding opportunity tracks is 18-24 months.

