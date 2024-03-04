EverGlade Funding Alert - $300 Million Funding Opportunity Announced for CHIPS National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP)

By Stephen Richardson, Managing Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

HOUSTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. government, through CHIPS for America, has announced a groundbreaking funding opportunity aimed at bolstering domestic research and development (R&D) in advanced semiconductor packaging materials and substrates. The initiative, part of the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP), is set to inject approximately $300 million into innovations spanning semiconductor-based materials to glass and organics. This funding opportunity marks a significant step in the U.S.'s commitment to maintaining and advancing its leadership in the global semiconductor industry.

"This funding opportunity represents a pivotal moment for the U.S. semiconductor industry. By focusing on advanced packaging materials and substrates, we are laying the groundwork for significant advancements in technology and manufacturing capabilities," stated EverGlade Managing Consultant, Stephen Richardson

The NAPMP seeks to accelerate domestic R&D, transform innovations into U.S. manufacturing capabilities, and establish a robust, sustainable domestic industry for advanced packaging materials and substrates. These efforts are not only crucial for enhancing U.S. economic and national security but also for ensuring a skilled and diverse workforce to support this vital industry.

"Our commitment to investing in domestic R&D and manufacturing is unwavering. The NAPMP initiative is a testament to our determination to secure the U.S.'s position as a global leader in the semiconductor sector, driving innovation and job creation across the nation," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota.

The application process for the NAPMP emphasizes two main components: the submission of concept papers and the invitation-based submission of full applications. Initially, applicants are required to submit concept papers by April 12, 2024 that outline their proposed research and development projects in advanced semiconductor packaging materials and substrates. Following a review of these concept papers, selected applicants will be invited to submit a full application by July 3, 2024, which entails a more detailed proposal including project plans, budgets, and potential impacts.

