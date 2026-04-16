EVERGLADE HELPS LANDMARK BIO SECURE UP TO $18.3 MILLION IN ARPA-H FUNDING

National advisory firm supports Landmark Bio through negotiations for ARPA-H TRANSFORM-EV award

HOUSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade, a national advisory firm that helps innovators navigate the federal funding ecosystem, successfully supported Landmark Bio through negotiations to secure up to $18.3 million in funding. The award will enable the development of an efficient and scalable continuous manufacturing platform for extracellular vesicles (EVs), which, if ultimately successful, would benefit related advanced therapies like viral vectors and cell therapies.

The funding is provided by ARPA-H through its Enabling Access to Transformative Therapies Through Continuous Manufacturing of Extracellular Vesicles (TRANSFORM-EV) program. During this three-year project, Landmark Bio will develop and integrate advanced upstream, downstream, and analytical manufacturing technologies to overcome today's low-yield, high-cost batch methods and broaden patient access to EV-based and similar therapeutics worldwide.

"EverGlade was a huge help as we worked through negotiations with the government," says Gregg Nyberg from Landmark Bio. Post this

"EverGlade was a huge help as we worked through negotiations with the government," said Gregg Nyberg, Chief Technology Officer at Landmark Bio. "The team supported several redesigns across our statement of work, milestones, and financials, including cost volumes and bases of estimate and we look forward to leveraging EverGlade's project management and financial expertise in the post-award phase."

Building on that collaboration, EverGlade also emphasized the broader impact of the award. "We couldn't be more excited for Landmark Bio and for the scientific community as a whole for this award," said Giacomo Apadula, CEO of EverGlade. "This program represents a meaningful step forward in advancing scalable manufacturing for next-generation therapeutics, and we're proud to support the Landmark Bio team as they move into the execution phase."

EverGlade supports companies across the federal funding lifecycle, from early-stage strategy through proposal development, negotiations, and post-award execution, helping innovators successfully navigate agencies such as ARPA-H, BARDA, and DARPA.

About EverGlade

EverGlade connects breakthrough innovation with non-dilutive funding. We create and support strategic partnerships between innovators and federal agencies to maximize the impact of investment dollars while accelerating our clients' growth in addressing the nation's most complex challenges. For more information, visit www.everglade.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Landmark Bio

Landmark Bio, an Artis BioSolutions company, provides integrated capabilities to support the development and scalable manufacturing of advanced therapies and emerging biotechnologies. Operating from its facility in Watertown, Massachusetts, the company combines process development, advanced analytics, and GMP manufacturing to help biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners translate breakthrough science into clinical and commercial reality. Learn more at www.landmarkbio.com.

Contact:

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SOURCE EverGlade Consulting