EVERGLADE WELCOMES DR. PATRICK SIMS, EXPANDING ITS TECHNICAL AND FEDERAL EXPERTISE

Former DARPA/NIWC Pacific leader brings over a decade of experience supporting $500M+ in federal R&D programs

HOUSTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade, a national advisory firm that helps innovators navigate the federal funding ecosystem, announced that Patrick Sims, PhD, has joined the firm as a Managing Consultant. Dr. Sims brings 10+ years of experience supporting the Department of Defense, including extensive work with DARPA's Biological Technologies Office (BTO) and Small Business Programs Office (SBPO).

In his previous role at the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific), Dr. Sims provided technical and administrative oversight as contracting officer's technical representative (COR) or equivalent across 50+ federal contracts and OTAs, exceeding $500 million in value. He supported over 15 program managers and advanced high-impact programs focused on pandemic preparedness, rapid medical countermeasure development, and biomanufacturing.

Dr. Patrick Sims joins EverGlade, bringing 10+ years of R&D program experience supporting the Department of Defense. Post this

"Throughout my time supporting federal R&D programs, I've seen firsthand how challenging it can be for companies to navigate the funding landscape while advancing their science," said Dr. Sims. "EverGlade is unique in its ability to build strategic partnerships across innovators, government, and academia while also supporting technical strategy, program management and execution. I'm excited to join this talented team and to help innovators translate their concepts into successful programs."

Dr. Sims' experience spans a range of high-impact initiatives, including DARPA's Prometheus, THoR, P3, and NOW programs, among others. He also served on source selection evaluation boards for DARPA and IARPA, guiding federal investment decisions, and led applied research efforts as a principal/co-investigator across multiple organizations.

"Patrick brings a rare combination of firsthand experience inside the federal funding ecosystem and deep technical expertise," said Giacomo Apadula, CEO of EverGlade. "His experience leading technical teams of scientists and engineers and facilitating defense-focused research across topics like AI/ML, chemical and biological sensing, and quantum computing strengthens our ability to guide innovators through complex programs and deepens the capabilities we bring to every client engagement."

With the addition of Dr. Sims, EverGlade continues to expand its capabilities in supporting advanced R&D programs across biotechnology, national security, and life sciences.

About EverGlade

EverGlade connects breakthrough innovation with non-dilutive funding. We create and support strategic partnerships between innovators and federal agencies to maximize the impact of investment dollars while accelerating our clients' growth in addressing the nation's most complex challenges. For more information, visit www.everglade.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Julie Roy, Director of Administration

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SOURCE EverGlade Consulting