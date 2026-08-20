EVERGLADE WELCOMES FORMER ARPA-H SCIENTIFIC ADVISOR KATE TEFFER TO EXPAND FEDERAL HEALTH RESEARCH CAPABILITIES

Teffer brings firsthand experience shaping and evaluating early ARPA-H research concepts, alongside a decade of federal biomedical R&D advisory work.

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade, a national advisory firm supporting life sciences and technology innovators across the federal funding ecosystem, announced that Kate Teffer, PhD, has joined the firm as a Senior Technical Strategist.

Dr. Teffer has over 10 years of experience advising federal biomedical research organizations, including Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of Defense (DoD), and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Her work spans neuroscience, pandemic preparedness, infectious disease, precision medicine, oncology, behavioral health, and advanced diagnostics.

Prior to EverGlade, Dr. Teffer supported ARPA-H's Health Science Futures (HSF) Mission Office as a scientific advisor (SETA) and the office science writer. She co-authored HSF's original Broad Agency Announcement and Innovation Solutions Opening, led scientific review documentation for its earliest funded projects, and supported program managers on nearly every program launched from HSF's founding through mid-2026. She also developed technical briefings for Congress and HHS leadership.

"ARPA-H was built on a simple premise: the most challenging health problems facing Americans deserve the same urgency and ambition we bring to national security," said Dr. Teffer. "I spent over two years inside the agency seeing what it takes for a bold scientific idea to become a funded research effort. Now, I'm joining EverGlade because they aren't your typical consulting firm. They understand both the science and the federal environment. I am excited to help clients turn complex technical concepts into focused, compelling programs that support that mission."

Before ARPA-H, Dr. Teffer spent a decade at Booz Allen Hamilton supporting NIH, DoD, and VA research programs. She led evidence synthesis, portfolio analysis, and strategic planning efforts across pandemic preparedness, vaccines and therapeutics, traumatic brain injury, mental health, pain management, and military health research.

"Kate brings firsthand insight into how federal health agencies evaluate scientific concepts and define program success," said Giacomo Apadula, CEO of EverGlade. "Her federal experience, technical depth, and ability to translate complex science into high impact, fundable programs will provide our clients with unparalleled perspective."

About EverGlade

EverGlade supports the full funding lifecycle from technical strategy and proposals to negotiations and post-award execution. With more than $3 billion in funding secured and 50 programs actively managed, EverGlade helps clients secure and execute high-risk, high-impact funding.

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SOURCE EverGlade Consulting