Evergreen Home Loans Announces Expansion into Montana, Welcoming New Branch to the Family

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans, a renowned leader in the mortgage industry, is proud to announce its expansion into Montana, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth. This strategic move not only extends Evergreen's reach but also reinforces its commitment to making homeownership accessible and rewarding.

Each new branch will be staffed with some of Montana's most reputable and experienced mortgage loan officers, who are dedicated to Montana and providing their community a personalized yet innovative home financing journey. This expansion reflects Evergreen's continued effort in bringing its unique selling proposition - offering economical strategies to allow more residents the opportunity to own their own piece of Montana.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome the Montana team to our Evergreen family," said Robert Lipston, Executive Vice President of Production at Evergreen Home Loans. "This expansion validates our commitment to growth and taking advantage of the current market and continues to be a testament to our commitment to empower more families in achieving their homeownership dreams, fostering stability, and creating generational wealth. We're excited to bring our personalized approach to mortgage solutions to the residents of Montana."

"As the Area Manager, championing Evergreen Home Loans' statewide expansion I am thrilled to be aligned with a company whose core values and dedication to their clients, employees, and community mimic that of my own. As a Montana native thrilled to introduce the array of creative products and services Evergreen Home Loans has developed over the years, aiming to enhance the homebuying journey for Montanans. I will always have a deep affection for Montana and our community. We may be a small town state, but we have big expectations. – Brett Evertz, Area Manager, Evergreen Home Loans, Montana.

The new branches will offer a full suite of mortgage services, including conventional loans, refinancing, FHA, VA, and USDA loans, catering to the diverse needs of the Montana communities. The teams' local market expertise, and seasoned experience, coupled with Evergreen's innovative strategies, positions the Montana branches to make a substantial impact to the Big Sky State.

As Evergreen Home Loans continues to grow, it remains dedicated to its mission of transforming the home buying experience and setting industry standards in customer service and satisfaction.

For more information about Evergreen Home Loans and the new Montana branches, please visit Evergreen Home Loans.

About Evergreen Home Loans Founded in 1987, Evergreen Home Loans is a pioneer in the real estate finance industry, known for its unique selling proposition of providing unique home buying strategies and assisting clients and their community in making winning offers. Evergreen Home Loans' continues its lifelong belief that we can change the world, one relationship at a time..

