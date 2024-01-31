Evergreen Home Loans Announces Expansion into Montana, Welcoming New Branch to the Family

News provided by

Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company dba Evergreen Home Loans

31 Jan, 2024, 10:07 ET

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans, a renowned leader in the mortgage industry, is proud to announce its expansion into Montana, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth. This strategic move not only extends Evergreen's reach but also reinforces its commitment to making homeownership accessible and rewarding.

Each new branch will be staffed with some of Montana's most reputable and experienced mortgage loan officers, who are dedicated to Montana and providing their community a personalized yet innovative home financing journey. This expansion reflects Evergreen's continued effort in bringing its unique selling proposition - offering economical strategies to allow more residents the opportunity to own their own piece of Montana.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome the Montana team to our Evergreen family," said Robert Lipston, Executive Vice President of Production at Evergreen Home Loans. "This expansion validates our commitment to growth and taking advantage of the current market and continues to be a testament to our commitment to empower more families in achieving their homeownership dreams, fostering stability, and creating generational wealth. We're excited to bring our personalized approach to mortgage solutions to the residents of Montana."

"As the Area Manager, championing Evergreen Home Loans' statewide expansion I am thrilled to be aligned with a company whose core values and dedication to their clients, employees, and community mimic that of my own.  As a Montana native thrilled to introduce the array of creative products and services Evergreen Home Loans has developed over the years, aiming to enhance the homebuying journey for Montanans. I will always have a deep affection for Montana and our community. We may be a small town state, but we have big expectations. – Brett Evertz, Area Manager, Evergreen Home Loans, Montana.

The new branches will offer a full suite of mortgage services, including conventional loans, refinancing, FHA, VA, and USDA loans, catering to the diverse needs of the Montana communities. The teams' local market expertise, and seasoned experience, coupled with Evergreen's innovative strategies, positions the Montana branches to make a substantial impact to the Big Sky State.

As Evergreen Home Loans continues to grow, it remains dedicated to its mission of transforming the home buying experience and setting industry standards in customer service and satisfaction.

For more information about Evergreen Home Loans and the new Montana branches, please visit Evergreen Home Loans.

About Evergreen Home Loans Founded in 1987, Evergreen Home Loans is a pioneer in the real estate finance industry, known for its unique selling proposition of providing unique home buying strategies and assisting clients and their community in making winning offers. Evergreen Home Loans' continues its  lifelong belief that we can change the world, one relationship at a time..

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

Selah Terwilliger
Senior Marketing Manager
[email protected]
530-328-6539

SOURCE Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company dba Evergreen Home Loans

Also from this source

Leslie Girard Steps Down as Branch Manager of Evergreen Home Loans, David Kilkenny Appointed as New Leader

Leslie Girard Steps Down as Branch Manager of Evergreen Home Loans, David Kilkenny Appointed as New Leader

Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct home loan lender in the Western U.S., announces a transition in its branch leadership team. Leslie...
Evergreen Home Loans Promotes Siara Jay to the Position of Branch Manager for the Enumclaw Branch, Following the Retirement of Tara Rose

Evergreen Home Loans Promotes Siara Jay to the Position of Branch Manager for the Enumclaw Branch, Following the Retirement of Tara Rose

Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct home loan lender offering origination, funding, and servicing throughout the Western U.S., is pleased to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.