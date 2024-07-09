Evergreen Home Loans Announces Passing of the Baton in Production Leadership

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct home loan lender offering origination, funding, and servicing in the Western U.S., is excited to announce a significant leadership transition within its production team.

Three years ago, Don Burton entrusted 30-year company veteran Don Zender with the honor of carrying the baton as President of Production during one of the most challenging market conditions of our lifetime. It has been a privilege for Don Zender to accept and meet this challenge, supported by an incredible production leadership team that includes Todd Miles, Joe Moley, and Robert Lipston. Together, with the collective effort of the entire Evergreen family, they have thrived and succeeded in a market where others have faltered. They have found opportunities within adversity and learned to handle challenges more effectively.

Throughout these years, the team has grown accustomed to embracing discomfort and has climbed new heights. While the climb is ongoing, it is now time for Don Zender to pass the baton. Evergreen is poised to sprint into its next phase of growth, and there is no one better suited to lead this charge than Robert Lipston. Since joining Evergreen in 2022, Robert has brought company growth along with a fresh and powerful perspective and his extensive industry experience. Having worked closely with Robert, the Executive Team is unified and confident that he is the perfect choice for leading Production.

Evergreen Home Loans is thrilled to announce that Robert Lipston is promoted to Head of Production, effective July 2, 2024. Don will continue in the role of President of Production through the end of 2024, supporting Robert in this transition.

Robert Lipston shared, "I am very excited and honored to serve as the Head of Production. I am grateful to Don for everything he has taught me, and I am thrilled to build on his legacy. Don has imparted valuable lessons, and I promise to honor his legacy and continue to support the company's convictions of Integrity, Family, Fun, Growth, and Creativity. I look forward to creating continued Evergreen growth and success. We will strive to live up to our vision of changing the world one relationship at a time."

Starting in 2025, Don will remain a member of the Executive Leadership Team and manage the Bellevue Washington Region, while championing exciting growth initiatives across the company.

About Evergreen Home Loans

Evergreen Home Loans has offices in seven states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company is also licensed to originate loans in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming. For over three decades, Evergreen has served local communities with affordable home loan products while focusing exclusively on home lending. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau and a proud member of the Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and Mortgage Bankers Association, Evergreen offers a full range of loan products, including FHA and VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA loans, refinancing, and construction financing programs. More information about Evergreen can be found on its website at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. For individual and company license information, visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

Media Contact

Selah Terwilliger

[email protected]

425.400.8831

SOURCE Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company dba Evergreen Home Loans