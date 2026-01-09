Evergreen Home Loans Appoints Dan Richards as Chief Strategy Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans® today announced the appointment of Dan Richards as Chief Strategy Officer. Richards brings two decades of executive leadership experience across mortgage, fintech, and technology, with a proven record of building profitable lending channels, driving successful growth, and modernizing operations.

In his new role, Richards will shape Evergreen's long-term growth strategy, including business diversification through new channels and strategic acquisition. Drawing on a fintech background at the intersection of technology and mortgage origination, he will also architect Evergreen's people-powered AI strategy, positioning the company at the forefront of intelligent lending.

Richards previously served as President of Flyhomes Mortgage and Senior Vice President of Home Loans at SoFi, following a decade-long tenure as Executive Vice President at Academy Mortgage. His background also includes strategic roles at Google, Microsoft, and Nokia.

"Dan brings a rare blend of strategic vision and operational execution," said Don Burton, President & CEO of Evergreen Home Loans.

"He has successfully scaled organizations, built high-performing channels, and delivered measurable results. His experience will accelerate our growth and strengthen Evergreen's position in the market."

"Evergreen is exceptionally well positioned for the years ahead, with a clear vision for how it will grow and evolve," said Dan Richards.

"I'm excited to help expand new channels, strengthen our strategic roadmap, and implement a people-powered AI strategy that makes the mortgage experience faster and more reliable.

