EVERGREEN HOME LOANS™ ASSOCIATES ACKNOWLEDGED FOR DELIVERING EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct home loan lender offering origination, funding, and servicing in the Western U.S., announced that six of its loan officers and teams are on the Experience.com list of Top 1% Mortgage Loan Officers for customer rating. Additionally, Evergreen also secured a spot in the Top 10 in the Medium Division Mortgage Company category.

Evergreen is among the 300+ mortgage lenders registered within the Experience.com customer satisfaction index. Out of the 50,000 loan officers encompassed by this index, the following associates from Evergreen have secured their positions in the Top 1% of Loan Officers in Customer Rating:

Cathy Pizzini

Dylan Langei

Kendra Graybeal

Melissa Foster

Nicole Walker

Siara Jay

Experience.com, a leading provider of Customer Experience Management Software, has announced its 2023 Top Performers in the Mortgage Industry. This marks the sixth consecutive year of honoring exceptional mortgage professionals and companies that have exemplified remarkable customer service and performance throughout the preceding year. The competition evaluates loan officers through extensive analysis of countless customer reviews, survey participation rates, and star ratings submitted on the Experience.com platform. This award is presented to the top 1% of participating loan officers who have consistently showcased exceptional levels of customer satisfaction.

To view the complete list of Experience.com's Top 2023 Loan Officers for Customer Satisfaction, please visit 2023 Top Performers Results - Resource Center (experience.com)

About Evergreen Home Loans

Evergreen Home Loans has offices in seven states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company is also licensed to originate loans in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming. For over three decades, Evergreen has served local communities with affordable home loan products while focusing exclusively on home lending. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau and a proud member of the Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and Mortgage Bankers Association, Evergreen offers a full range of loan products including FHA and VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA loans, refinancing, and construction financing programs. More information about Evergreen can be found on its website at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. For individual and company license information visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

