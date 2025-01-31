Evergreen Home Loans is Growing by Expanding into Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee - Welcoming John Porath as the Southeast Regional Manager

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct home loan lender specializing in origination, funding, and servicing across the Western U.S., is expanding its footprint into the Southeast USA with newly appointed Regional Manager John Porath leading the way.

John Porath

Porath began his mortgage career in 1989 as a Loan Officer with Norwest, laying the foundation for a remarkable career that has since spanned over three decades. His experience includes senior leadership roles with industry giants such as JPMorgan Chase, GMAC Mortgage, First American Mortgage Services, and Guaranteed Rate Affinity. With a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the mortgage industry, John is uniquely positioned to guide the Southeast Region toward sustained growth and success.

"I'm thrilled to have someone as talented as John leading our new Southeast Region," said Robert Lipston, Executive Vice President for Evergreen Home Loans. "His proven success in building strong teams and partnerships, along with his deep industry expertise, makes him the perfect fit for this role. John's leadership and ability to connect with loan officers will be instrumental in driving our core conviction of growth and success for the region. We're excited to welcome him to the Evergreen Home Loans family."

Evergreen Home Loans has been laying the groundwork for Southeast expansion by developing and strengthening key new business segments, including builder partnerships, affinity partnerships, and real estate agent partnerships. John Porath's expertise in market growth strategies will help drive these initiatives forward, creating long-term success in the region.

About Evergreen Home Loans

Evergreen Home Loans has offices in six western states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. The company is also licensed to originate loans in Colorado, Montana, Texas and Wyoming. For over three decades, Evergreen has served local communities with affordable home loan products while focusing exclusively on home lending. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau and a proud member of the Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and Mortgage Bankers Association, Evergreen offers a full range of loan products including FHA and VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA loans, refinancing and construction financing programs. More information about Evergreen can be found on its website at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. For individual and company license information visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/

