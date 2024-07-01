Evergreen Home Loans' President Tamra Rieger Honored with Woman of Influence Award by HousingWire

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct home loan lender offering origination, funding, and servicing in the Western U.S., is proud to announce that its President, Tamra Rieger, has been named a Woman of Influence by HousingWire. This prestigious award recognizes women who are making notable contributions to the mortgage, real estate, and fintech industries.

Tamra Rieger has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence throughout her career at Evergreen Home Loans. Under her guidance, the company has continued to expand its footprint and enhance its service offerings, maintaining a steadfast commitment to providing affordable and accessible home loan products to communities across the Western United States.

"It is an honor to be recognized for the 2024 HousingWire Women of Influence award. I hope by sharing my journey, it inspires women to pursue leadership roles and gives them the confidence they can do anything. Dream big and don't set limits on yourself. Let's keep marching ahead, link arms and continue to pave the way for the next generation of women leaders in our industry," said Rieger.

"HousingWire's Women of Influence award is one of the housing industry's highest honors, celebrating the most impactful and innovative leaders in mortgage and real estate," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "HousingWire is proud to honor such an exceptional group of female executives whose dedication to excellence and leadership is redefining success in housing."

About Evergreen Home Loans

Evergreen Home Loans has offices in seven states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company is also licensed to originate loans in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming. For over three decades, Evergreen has served local communities with affordable home loan products while focusing exclusively on home lending. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau and a proud member of the Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and Mortgage Bankers Association, Evergreen offers a full range of loan products including FHA and VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA loans, refinancing, and construction financing programs.

More information about Evergreen can be found on its website at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. For individual and company license information visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

