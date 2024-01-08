Evergreen Home Loans Promotes Siara Jay to the Position of Branch Manager for the Enumclaw Branch, Following the Retirement of Tara Rose

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans, a full-service direct home loan lender offering origination, funding, and servicing throughout the Western U.S., is pleased to announce the retirement of Tara Rose, the dedicated Evergreen Branch Manager with over 30 years of experience. Tara's illustrious career has been marked by unwavering commitment and the building of lasting relationships within the real estate community.

Tara leaves behind a legacy of excellence, paving the way for a seamless transition under the capable leadership of Siara Jay, a seasoned professional with over 20 years in the lending business. With almost a decade of collaboration with Tara, Siara brings a wealth of mortgage experience and a deep industry understanding to her new role.

Siara Jay, a proud Enumclaw resident, has been newly appointed as Evergreen's Enumclaw Branch Manager. Siara expressed, "I'm honored to become the Branch Manager at Evergreen Home Loans Enumclaw Branch. As a proud Enumclaw resident, this opportunity is special to me. Tara, my mentor and friend, set high standards of excellence that I am committed to upholding. I look forward to leading the team and continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients."

Siara, supported by a stellar team—Josie Lamberson, Natalie Macintyre, and Necia Werner—brings over 55 years of combined mortgage lending knowledge. The experienced team ensures clients a seamless transition. Thrilled and committed, Siara's team views themselves as her right hand, pledging to uphold client trust and confidence. With Tara's robust foundation and Siara's leadership, the Evergreen Enumclaw branch is poised for new heights.

Siara Jay and the team are eager to build on this legacy and hope to find new talent in 2024. Clients and partners alike can be assured that they will continue to receive the same level of professionalism, commitment, and personalized service that Evergreen is known for, while we eagerly expand our community involvement and become valuable contributors to Enumclaw and the surrounding Plateau.

