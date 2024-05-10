EVERGREEN HOME LOANS™ RECOGNIZED AT THE PUGET SOUND BUSINESS JOURNAL'S CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP AWARDS FOR 2024

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans, a comprehensive home loan provider offering origination, funding, and servicing in the Western U.S., as well as being licensed in 11 states, has been recognized at the 2024 Puget Sound Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Evergreen Home Loans has received this honor.

The Corporate Philanthropy Awards celebrate top corporate citizens who have significantly contributed to their communities through philanthropic efforts. This prestigious event highlights the impactful work accomplished by all honorees in supporting various causes across the region.

"Our commitment to enriching our local community is extremely important to us," said Don Burton, Founder and CEO of Evergreen Home Loans. "Receiving this recognition honors our team's efforts and our belief that even small acts of kindness can create ripple effects of change."

The company rankings were unveiled on May 10th, 2024, and featured in the print edition of the Puget Sound Business Journal.

To discover more about Evergreen Home Loans or explore career opportunities, please visit www.evergreenhomeloans.com and www.evergreenhomeloans.com/why-evergreen/mortgage-jobs.

About Evergreen Home Loans With offices across seven Western states—Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington—Evergreen Home Loans also holds licensing to originate loans in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming. For over three decades, Evergreen has provided the local communities with affordable home financing solutions, focusing solely on home lending. An A+ rated entity by the Better Business Bureau and a proud affiliate of the Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and Mortgage Bankers Association, Evergreen Home Loans offers a diverse portfolio of loan products including FHA and VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA loans, refinancing, and construction financing options. Further details are available at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. Visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org for individual and company license information.

