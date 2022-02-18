EVERGREEN HOME LOANS UPDATES AND EXPANDS CASH OFFER PROGRAM

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans™, a full-service direct home loan lender in the Western U.S., recently announced enhanced features to its CashUp™ by Evergreen program allowing homebuyers a significant advantage in today's highly-competitive real estate market.

This innovative home buying program levels the playing field for homebuyers that require a mortgage yet need a more competitive advantage against all cash offers or offers for more money. The housing market in most areas has seen in an increase in competition for homes as inventory remains low. Since its inception last year, CashUp by Evergreen has helped homebuyers who time after time were not getting their offer accepted, finally get the home they love without overpaying or settling.

CashUp by Evergreen allows homebuyers to submit an all-cash offer without the need for all cash. Homebuyers are preapproved by Evergreen as a cash buyer and they submit an offer on their dream home. Like traditional cash offers, approved homebuyers are able to waive the financing and appraisal contingencies and obtain early occupancy sometimes in as little as ten days.

Recently, the company announced program updates that make CashUp by Evergreen even more accessible and affordable for homebuyers. Instead of a CashUp origination fee based on the final loan amount, the program now utilizes a low flat administration fee. Additionally, the down payment requirement has been significantly lowered, opening the door for even more homebuyers to qualify.

"Evergreen continues to be a leader in the mortgage industry with innovative home loan solutions and an intuitive digital mortgage experience," said Don Burton, president and founder of Evergreen Home Loans. "We're proud to give homebuyers every advantage possible to purchase a home they love. Including the ability to work with a real estate agent of their choice when they use CashUp by Evergreen. We know real estate agents play a critical role in helping homebuyers and we're here to support them alongside our customers."

A former real estate agent, Burton has singularly focused on home purchases and empowering real estate agents with home loan solutions that meet the needs of modern homebuyers. With CashUp by Evergreen, agents can tap into an exciting cash offer formula that puts their client's offers above the competition and keeps them in the transaction without sacrificing their commission.

"We'd been looking for quite a while and put in offers that were never accepted," said CashUp by Evergreen customers Breanna and Nikhil. "Finally, when we put in an offer with this program, it was accepted. We're super excited to finally get this home."

CashUp by Evergreen is available in WA, OR, CA, ID, NV and AZ. To learn more about Evergreen Home Loans or CashUp by Evergreen, visit www.evergreenhomeloans.com/cashup.

About Evergreen Home Loans

Evergreen Home Loans has offices in six western states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. The company is also licensed to originate loans in Colorado, Montana, Texas and Wyoming. For over three decades, Evergreen has served local communities with affordable home loan products while focusing exclusively on home lending. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau and a proud member of the Washington Mortgage Bankers Association and Mortgage Bankers Association, Evergreen offers a full range of loan products including FHA and VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA loans, refinancing and construction financing programs. More information about Evergreen can be found on its website at www.evergreenhomeloans.com. Evergreen Home Loans is a registered trade name of Evergreen Moneysource Mortgage Company® NMLS ID 3182. For individual and company license information visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/

