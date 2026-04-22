Evergreen Nephrology and Partners Demonstrate Strong Patient Outcomes and Cost Savings in Medicare's 2024 Kidney Care Choices Program

Over $40 million in Medicare savings emphasizes Evergreen's role in improving care for patients with advanced kidney disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Nephrology, a leader in value-based kidney care, today announced strong results from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) Kidney Care Choices (KCC) program for the 2024 performance year, demonstrating that coordinated, patient-centered kidney care can improve outcomes while lowering total cost of care.

In partnership with nephrologists across the country, Evergreen ranked second among Kidney Contracting Entities (KCEs) nationally in net savings. Additionally, its partner provider organizations represent three of the top 10 performers in the program. This underscores Evergreen's impact in providing nephrologists with the necessary tools, care coordination, and support needed to deliver high-quality care for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). For patients, the impact is tangible: fewer complications, better disease management, and a more coordinated, whole-person care experience.

"These results show what's possible when nephrologists are supported with the right tools, data, and care teams to better manage kidney disease," said Heather Trafton, Chief Executive Officer of Evergreen Nephrology. "Together with our partners, we are helping patients live healthier lives while building a more sustainable future for kidney care."

Key Results of Evergreen Nephrology's 2024 KCC Performance

The KCC model is a voluntary Medicare program for providers, designed to improve care for patients with stage 4 and 5 CKD by incentivizing earlier intervention, stronger care coordination, and better outcomes. As reflected in the most recent performance year financial report for the KCC program, Evergreen Nephrology and its partners:

Generated over $40 million in total savings for Medicare, equating to approximately $225 per patient per month.

equating to approximately $225 per patient per month. Achieved a combined net shared savings rate of 2.3% , while continuing to improve care for patients with advanced kidney disease.

, while continuing to improve care for patients with advanced kidney disease. Earned over $35 million through care quality performance , reinforcing that better care and lower costs go hand-in-hand.

, reinforcing that better care and lower costs go hand-in-hand. Realized a 24% increase in total program payouts year-over year, signaling both scale growth and sustained performance across their network.

Click here to view CMMI's full 2024 KCC program performance results for all KCEs across the country.

The Evergreen Nephrology Difference

Evergreen works closely with its nephrologist partners to drive meaningful improvements in patients' lives, offering value-based kidney care that works at scale. As a leading partner enabling nephrologists to succeed under the KCC model and beyond, Evergreen works closely with providers to identify and address barriers to care while integrating interdisciplinary resources into care plans to help patients have more good days.

Providers working with Evergreen benefit from results that matter most to their patients' outcomes:

58% optimal start rate of preemptive kidney transplantation, home modalities, or beginning hemodialysis (45% higher than the national average).

of preemptive kidney transplantation, home modalities, or beginning hemodialysis (45% higher than the national average). 35% delayed disease progression rate , according to a CKD 4 cohort identified in 2022 and 2023 with no prior history of CKD 5 or dialysis, which was followed for 12 months.

, according to a CKD 4 cohort identified in 2022 and 2023 with no prior history of CKD 5 or dialysis, which was followed for 12 months. 25% higher transplant access rate among end-stage kidney disease patients compared to the national average.

"Through our partnership with Evergreen, we've been able to better support patients with complex kidney disease, helping them stay healthier longer and avoid unnecessary complications," said Dr. Tom Watson, Medical Director of Nephrology Associates, P.C. of Alabama and Evergreen Physicians Leadership Council President. "It's changed how we deliver care, not just for this program, but across our entire practice."

Read more about Evergreen's news and activity here.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

About Evergreen Nephrology

Evergreen Nephrology is a value-based kidney care company that supports people with chronic and end-stage kidney disease and those who care for them. Evergreen partners with nephrologists, other care providers, and payors to offer tailored care that goes beyond just medical need, meeting patients where they are while empowering positive decision-making and offering the services they require to manage their disease. By addressing physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being, Evergreen's team simplifies the complex world of kidney care – building trust and connecting with each patient to make them feel seen and heard.

Operating across 24 states with a network of over 1,000 providers, Evergreen delivers personalized, value-based care designed to empower patients and improve outcomes. For more information, please visit egneph.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Evergreen Nephrology