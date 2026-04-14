Evergreen Nephrology Launches AI-Powered Care Model Through Partnership with Phamily, Expanding National Nephrology Network Capabilities

Evergreen Connected Care, powered by Phamily, combines deep kidney care expertise with the leading AI care management platform to improve the lives of those with chronic kidney disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Nephrology, a national nephrology network and leader in value-based models for kidney care, today announced a partnership with Phamily©, Jaan Health's best-in-class, AI-powered proactive care management platform. The partnership will enable Evergreen Connected Care, a proactive kidney care management service for nephrology practices that combines Phamily's advanced AI capabilities and Evergreen's extensive experience working with nephrologists to provide comprehensive kidney care.

Evergreen Connected Care enables nephrology practices to deliver population-wide care, support sustainable fee-for-service revenue, and build the operational foundation for value-based care success while optimizing patient care across chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages, dialysis transitions, and comorbidities. The partnership further equips providers to achieve:

Enhanced care management by Evergreen clinical staff, enabled by Phamily's best-in-class AI, that provides clinical decision support and comprehensive care plan development for a practice's patient population.

that provides clinical decision support and comprehensive care plan development for a practice's patient population. Accelerated patient engagement and satisfaction through an omni-channel communication platform, making it easy for patients to reach their care team between visits.

through an omni-channel communication platform, making it easy for patients to reach their care team between visits. Enhanced reimbursement models for delivering proactive, high-frequency care coordination outside the four walls of the clinic to avoid patients falling through the cracks between visits.

"Nephrologists are responsible for managing a patient population with complex needs and providing high-touch care to drive better outcomes, but they are also tasked with managing practices amid administrative tasks, rising costs, and financial pressures," said Heather Trafton, chief executive officer of Evergreen Nephrology. "Practices implementing Evergreen Connected Care get our skilled care managers operating seamlessly on behalf of their practice, with Phamily's AI-enabled platform and best practices from over a decade of experience driving better care planning and ongoing engagement. This can help ensure that patients' needs are being met while reducing the strain on nephrologists, allowing for more patients to receive much needed care."

Evergreen Connected Care empowers patients to take an active role in their care with continuous access to their multidisciplinary team and support throughout every stage. With the integration of Phamily's easy-to-use, AI-driven technology, providers can continue to deliver timely and personalized care across their entire patient population using skilled Evergreen care managers and AI tools to ensure timely follow-ups and documentation. Nephologists can increase the amount of time they spend with patients rather than spend it on paperwork and manual check-ins.

"Many patients with chronic conditions like CKD require significant between-visit care – care that is often hard to deliver and uncompensated if it is," said Nabeel Kaukab, founder and chief executive officer at Jaan Health. "By bringing Phamily's platform and decade-long clinical AI track record to the nephrology experts and care managers behind Evergreen Connected Care, we take the burden off nephrology practices by equipping them with enhanced technology infrastructure for patient enrollment, consistent clinical workflows, effective documentation, built-in compliance safeguards, and performance management."

About Evergreen Nephrology

Evergreen Nephrology is a value-based kidney care company that supports people with chronic and end-stage kidney disease and those who care for them. Evergreen partners with nephrologists, other care providers, and payors to offer tailored care that goes beyond just medical need, meeting patients where they are while empowering positive decision-making and offering the services they require to manage their disease. By addressing physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being, Evergreen's team simplifies the complex world of kidney care – building trust and connecting with each patient to make them feel seen and heard.

Operating across 24 states with a network of over 1,000 providers, Evergreen delivers personalized, value-based care designed to empower patients and improve outcomes. For more information, please visit EvergreenNephrology.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Jaan Health and Phamily

Jaan Health is a leading AI-based care management company serving healthcare providers. For over a decade, the company has leveraged its easy-to-use, proprietary technology to enable health systems, medical groups, and ACOs to deliver high quality, high-margin proactive care to previously underserved patients of nearly every major chronic disease category.

Phamily, the company's core technology platform, has transformed chronic disease management with easy-to-use technology and AI that has been clinically tested across millions of patient encounters. The platform helps ensure healthcare providers are compensated fairly for providing high-quality care between office visits, while improving the lives of patients with chronic diseases. Physicians and care teams across the United States use Phamily to improve outcomes by offering new high touch, individualized patient care services while simultaneously transforming their operating margins by reducing investment in extra labor and lowering the overall cost of care.

Visit phamily.com to learn more.

For media inquiries:

Evergreen Nephrology

Matter Communications

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Phamily

Alyssa Drew

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SOURCE Evergreen Nephrology