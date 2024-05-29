Evergreen Nephrology and Western Kentucky Kidney Specialists Announce Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Nephrology is pleased to announce a new partnership with Western Kentucky Kidney Specialists. The partnership will provide a multi-dimensional approach to delivering personalized care for those living with chronic kidney disease in southwestern Kentucky.

Working closely with nephrologists, Evergreen provides personalized care plans to improve the outcomes and quality of life for patients in their kidney care journey. Key initiatives of the partnership with Western Kentucky Kidney Specialists include:

Delaying disease progression

Shifting care to the home

Addressing social determinants of health

"People living with kidney disease face unique challenges, commonly managing multiple chronic health conditions," said Scott Lloyd, Chief Development and Strategy Officer at Evergreen Nephrology. "In close coordination with Western Kentucky Kidney Specialists, Evergreen's services will make it easier for patients and their caregivers to access the services they need to address all their health needs, including connecting them with resources which already exist in their community."

According to the US Renal Data System, each year an estimated $200 billion dollars a year is spent fighting kidney disease in the U.S., often because nephrologists are not able to be involved in the patient's care early enough. Evergreen empowers nephrology groups across the country with clinical, technical, and financial support to change the outlook for their patients early on in their kidney care journey.

"This collaborative value-based-care approach with Evergreen Nephrology builds on our commitment to provide our patients with optimal care," said Shaukat Ali, M.D., President and Senior Nephrologist of Western Kentucky Kidney Specialists. "With Evergreen being the leader in patient-centered kidney care, we believe this partnership will provide unprecedented resources and value to our patients living with chronic kidney disease."

About Evergreen Nephrology

Evergreen Nephrology takes a patient-centric approach to kidney care. In collaboration with our nephrologist and payor partners, Evergreen focuses on fostering a holistic-care experience for individuals living with chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease by empowering them through shared decision-making to take an active role in their own health. With over 700 provider partners across 17 states, Evergreen is making personalized, physician-led care the national standard for kidney care. Learn more about our efforts to advance value-based care and personalized treatments for those living with kidney disease at EvergreenNephrology.com

About Western Kentucky Kidney Specialists

Western Kentucky Kidney Specialists' team of nephrologists and clinicians use a team approach involving both the patient and the patient's primary care physician to develop an effective treatment plan that fits each patient's individual diagnosis and lifestyle. Caring for patients in Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois, our teams provide services that include the diagnosis and treatment of high blood pressure and kidney disease, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, and preparation for and treatment of patients with kidney transplants. Learn more at wkykidney.com.

