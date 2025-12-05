Lush Synthetic Turf Ribbons Create Stunning Lakeside Patio in the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakefront properties offer breathtaking views and endless entertaining possibilities, but maintaining an outdoor space that looks polished while withstanding heavy foot traffic can be a constant challenge. Between weather exposure, frequent gatherings, and the desire for a modern look, traditional landscaping often falls short. Artificial turf has emerged as a game-changing solution for homeowners who want their outdoor spaces to look impeccable year-round without the hassle of constant upkeep. When one Sunrise Beach homeowner envisioned a contemporary lakefront patio that would serve as the centerpiece for entertaining, they partnered with Doctor's Lawn & Landscape to bring their design to life.

Lakefront artificial turf installation in Sunrise Beach, MO, by Doctor's Lawn & Landscape.

Doctor's Lawn & Landscape recently installed 300 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Everglade Fescue Pro in Sunrise Beach, MO. TigerTurf Everglade Fescue Pro features a natural and lush colorway of field green and olive green blade tones complemented by tan and green thatch for an ultra-realistic appearance. With an approximately 75-ounce face weight and 1.75-inch pile height, this premium turf delivers a deep green, supremely lush look while withstanding moderate to heavy foot traffic. The durable polyethylene blades are triple-reinforced into the backing through tuft bind technology, creating exceptional durability, while the K29 Triple-Layered Non-Expansive Backing provides superior seam strength and is perforated for efficient drainage. U.V. inhibitors are incorporated during manufacturing to prevent fading, and the synthetic turf drains at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard. All synthetic grass products from SGW are lead-free, non-toxic, and backed by an industry-leading warranty.

The Sunrise Beach homeowner was seeking "a clean, modern, soft touch to their yard," said Bruce Doctor, founder of Doctor's Lawn & Landscape, and they chose Everglade Fescue Pro for its quality and color. The installation features a striking geometric pattern with turf ribbons running between large pavers, creating an eye-catching, contemporary look that persists year-round. The design includes a fire pit area with seating as well as a curved bar with outdoor kitchen elements, perfect for entertaining guests with the lake as a backdrop. The combination of synthetic turf and hardscaping delivers the sleek, low-maintenance style the homeowner was looking for while creating comfortable, inviting spaces for gatherings of all sizes. The finished patio shows how artificial turf can fit beautifully into upscale outdoor designs, enhancing the overall appearance of the client's outdoor space while drastically reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

Doctor's Lawn & Landscape began in 1985 when founder Bruce Doctor started working out of his mother's garage in Overland Park, KS, using just a pickup truck, trailer, and a couple of mowers. Over the past four decades, the company has continually expanded its skills and services, eventually opening an additional branch in Sunrise Beach, MO, in 2004. Today, both operations continue to grow, providing comprehensive landscape, irrigation, and maintenance services, as well as hardscaping and artificial turf installation. "We want to bring the highest quality service, installation, and products to our customers," says Doctor. "We want to work together with our clients to help bring their visions to life." With 40 years of experience and a commitment to excellence, Doctor's Lawn & Landscape has established itself as a trusted partner for homeowners seeking to transform their outdoor spaces.

Doctor's Lawn & Landscape is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Install of the Month winner for November 2025.

Doctor's Lawn & Landscape has been providing exceptional artificial grass installation and broader landscaping services since 1985. With locations in Kansas and the Ozarks, the company specializes in creating beautiful outdoor spaces through professional landscaping, hardscaping, and synthetic turf installations. Doctor's Lawn & Landscape is committed to bringing the highest quality service and products to its customers while working together with clients to bring their visions to life. You can learn more about Doctor's Lawn & Landscape by visiting their website at www.doctorslawn.com or following them on Instagram ( @doctorsnurseryandgardencenter ) and Facebook ( @doctorslawnLOTO ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com.

